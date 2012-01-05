* Sterling rises to 82.50 pence per euro
* Technical euro outlook points for further losses
* UK service sector PMI contrasts with weak euro zone
* Pound lags dollar as euro worries fuel risk aversion
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 5 Sterling rose to its highest
in nearly 16 months versus the euro on Thursday as investors
exited the single currency on worries over euro zone sovereign
funding and data showed UK service sector activity picked up at
the end of 2011.
UK service sector PMI posted a surprise gain to 54.0, its
highest since July, strengthening the view that the UK economy
will outperform the euro zone, which is heading for recession
amid huge uncertainty over the ability of highly indebted
countries within the bloc to raise funds.
"The manufacturing, services and construction PMIs have all
surprised on the upside and offer some hope that there is still
life in the UK economy," said James Knightley, economist at ING.
"Indeed, this reduces the likelihood of a negative 4Q11 GDP
reading, which is something we had been fearing, given the weak
retail sector."
Sterling was down 0.5 percent against a firmer
dollar at $1.5542 after stop-losses were hit on the break of
Wednesday's low of $1.5580. The dollar rallied as worries over
the euro zone knocked equity markets and pushed investors
towards the safe-haven greenback.
The euro fell to 82.50 pence, its lowest since
mid-September 2010 to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day.
Traders said the euro's break below its 2011 low of 82.85 on
Wednesday was key.
"For euro/sterling my order board suggests there is still
little sign of a short squeeze on the horizon and my initial
target is now 82.20," said a London-based spot trader.
The euro was down broadly, hitting multi-month lows versus
the dollar and a decade low versus the yen as
major concerns about euro zone countries' ability to raise funds
in coming months pushed investors away from the common currency.
The single currency was little changed after France's first
bond auction of the year, where investors mindful of the threat
to the country's AAA rating demanded higher returns than they
had for the same maturities in December.
Italian and Spanish debt sales next week were seen as
further key tests of investor sentiment as both countries
grapple with huge budget deficits.
Technical analysts at Commerzbank said the outlook for
euro/sterling remained bearish, highlighting the 2010 low at
80.67 as its next major target with long-term support at 77.85,
the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's 2007-2009 rally.
Against the dollar, the pound was still confined within last
month's range of $1.5361-$1.5775. Traders reported bids around
the $1.5510/00 region and offers back at $1.5680.
The fragile state of the British economy has led many in the
market to believe the Bank of England will increase its asset
purchase programme this year, although most see next week's
monetary policy decision as too soon for another round of
quantitative easing.
The BoE's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey released
Thursday pointed to tighter availability of credit going forward
even after UK finance minister George Osborne announced a scheme
of credit easing at the end of November last year.
