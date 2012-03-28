* UK Q4 GDP revised lower to show 0.3 pct quarterly
contraction
* Pound falls to 2-week low vs euro, breaks through chart
resistance
* Sterling falls vs dollar after hitting 4-mth high on Tues
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 28 Sterling fell on Wednesday,
hitting a two-week low versus the euro after data unexpectedly
showed the UK economy contracted more than previously thought in
the fourth quarter of last year.
Signs of recovery in the first quarter were expected to limit
the pound's losses, however, while fears of a fresh flare up in
the euro zone debt crisis are likely to see the single currency
fall against sterling over the next few weeks and months.
"People are bracing themselves for worse euro zone data and
would bank more on a credit crunch hitting euro zone growth than
a dramatic downward revision to the UK growth outlook," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"It's incredibly quiet in major currencies at the moment and
there's not much appetite to do anything before the new
quarter."
UK gross domestic product contracted by 0.3 percent between
October and December, with annual growth at 0.5 percent, against
expectations for an unrevised 0.2 percent fall on the quarter
and 0.7 percent growth year-on-year.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at 83.82 pence,
after breaking above resistance at its March 21 high of 83.72 to
hit a two-week peak of 83.95 pence. Traders earlier cited
reported U.S. and Swiss buying of euros versus sterling.
The euro stopped just shy of its 100-day moving average at
83.99 pence, a break of which would be needed before it can
target the mid-March high of 84.24 pence.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday highlighted
the hurdles facing the UK economy, arguing that Britain faces a
long road back to pre-crisis economic growth rates as banks are
still reducing their balance sheets.
KEY CHART RESISTANCE
Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.2 percent
at $1.5920, having hit a low for the day of $1.5904 after the
data, when traders said stop-loss orders to sell were triggered
on the break below $1.5920.
The pound pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it
briefly surpassed the $1.60 big figure to touch $1.6002, its
strongest in more than four months, as speculation grew of more
monetary easing in the United States.
Traders said it could struggle to make a sustained break
above $1.60, particularly given tough chart resistance around
$1.6014, the 200-week moving average. Analysts said any breaks
through this barrier in the past have prompted sharp moves for
the pound.
"There is a degree of consolidation in sterling after the
sell-off of the dollar," said Derek Halpenny, currency
strategist at BTMU.
However, he argued the fundamental outlook was not too
negative for the pound.
"There are some positives for sterling relative to the euro
(due to problems in Europe) and even relative to cyclical
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollar from a
valuation perspective."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)