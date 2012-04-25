(Recasts after UK data, adds quote, details)

* Sterling drops after UK GDP data surprises on downside

* Pound retreats from 7-1/2 month high vs dollar

* Euro/sterling off Tuesday's 20-month lows

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 25 Sterling retreated from a 7-1/2 month high against the dollar and fell against the euro on Wednesday, after data showed the UK economy had slid back into recession, keeping alive the chances of more monetary stimulus from the Bank of England.

But losses were likely to be limited, with a few sovereign investors buying on dips given a worrying euro zone economic outlook and expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke will strike a dovish tone when he speaks later.

Official data released on Wednesday showed Britain's economy slipping back into recession as output contracted by 0.2 percent in the first three months of this year..

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.6082 from around $1.6142 before the data was released and well below a 7-1/2 month high of $1.6172 struck earlier in the day. Traders cited sell-stops below $1.6080 and bids under $1.6175.

The euro rose to a session high of 82.22 pence from around 81.87 pence before the data release, with traders saying offers above 82.20 pence were likely to check gains.

"The pound had an immediate knee-jerk lurch lower after the GDP release. Since the pound's recent strength was fuelled by expectations of a hawkish BOE, the disappointing Q1 growth data could weigh on the pound fairly heavily," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at UK EMEA at Forex.com.

The pound hit a 20-month high against the euro and a 2-1/2 year peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Tuesday on growing signs of a slight pick up in demand in the UK economy and as investors priced out the likelihood of more quantitative easing by the BoE.

Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank said that having made strong gains, sterling was vulnerable to a selloff on the back of weaker-than-expected GDP numbers.

"But with other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of Japan still dovish, we could see support for sterling emerge at lower levels."

FED FOCUS

The focus will now be on the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting. The Fed is expected to raise its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy, but Chairman Ben Bernanke is likely to strike a dovish tone at his press conference given unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The Bank of Japan is also likely to expand its asset purchase programme later this week, while expectations are that the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose given the threat of recession in the euro zone.

All of which mean longer-term investors are likely to pick up sterling, given BoE policymakers have been flagging inflation risks and a less dovish bias.

Sterling will also be buoyed by safe-haven inflows into UK gilts as political uncertainty and growing worries about the outlook for euro zone peripheral countries sour sentiment towards the euro. As a result, many see sterling gaining further towards 80 pence per euro.

Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC said the euro's drop to a 20-month low on Tuesday would keep pressure on the downside with a move towards the 2010 lows of 80.65 pence on the cards.

"Any rallies should now find some semblance of resistance at the 82.20 area, while behind that at 82.80," he said in a note. "While below the 82.80 level the risk remains for further losses towards the 2010 lows at 80.65." (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)