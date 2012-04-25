(Recasts after UK data, adds quote, details)
* Sterling drops after UK GDP data surprises on downside
* Pound retreats from 7-1/2 month high vs dollar
* Euro/sterling off Tuesday's 20-month lows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 Sterling retreated from a 7-1/2
month high against the dollar and fell against the euro on
Wednesday, after data showed the UK economy had slid back into
recession, keeping alive the chances of more monetary stimulus
from the Bank of England.
But losses were likely to be limited, with a few sovereign
investors buying on dips given a worrying euro zone economic
outlook and expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke will strike a dovish tone when he speaks later.
Official data released on Wednesday showed Britain's economy
slipping back into recession as output contracted by 0.2 percent
in the first three months of this year..
Sterling fell to a session low of $1.6082 from
around $1.6142 before the data was released and well below a
7-1/2 month high of $1.6172 struck earlier in the day. Traders
cited sell-stops below $1.6080 and bids under $1.6175.
The euro rose to a session high of 82.22 pence from around
81.87 pence before the data release, with traders
saying offers above 82.20 pence were likely to check gains.
"The pound had an immediate knee-jerk lurch lower after the
GDP release. Since the pound's recent strength was fuelled by
expectations of a hawkish BOE, the disappointing Q1 growth data
could weigh on the pound fairly heavily," said Kathleen Brooks,
research director at UK EMEA at Forex.com.
The pound hit a 20-month high against the euro and a 2-1/2
year peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Tuesday on
growing signs of a slight pick up in demand in the UK economy
and as investors priced out the likelihood of more quantitative
easing by the BoE.
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank said that
having made strong gains, sterling was vulnerable to a selloff
on the back of weaker-than-expected GDP numbers.
"But with other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of
Japan still dovish, we could see support for sterling emerge at
lower levels."
FED FOCUS
The focus will now be on the conclusion of the Federal Open
Market Committee's two-day meeting. The Fed is expected to raise
its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy, but Chairman Ben
Bernanke is likely to strike a dovish tone at his press
conference given unemployment remains stubbornly high.
The Bank of Japan is also likely to expand its asset
purchase programme later this week, while expectations are that
the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose given
the threat of recession in the euro zone.
All of which mean longer-term investors are likely to pick
up sterling, given BoE policymakers have been flagging inflation
risks and a less dovish bias.
Sterling will also be buoyed by safe-haven inflows into UK
gilts as political uncertainty and growing worries about the
outlook for euro zone peripheral countries sour sentiment
towards the euro. As a result, many see sterling gaining further
towards 80 pence per euro.
Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC said the euro's drop
to a 20-month low on Tuesday would keep pressure on the downside
with a move towards the 2010 lows of 80.65 pence on the cards.
"Any rallies should now find some semblance of resistance at
the 82.20 area, while behind that at 82.80," he said in a note.
"While below the 82.80 level the risk remains for further losses
towards the 2010 lows at 80.65."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)