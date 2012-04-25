(Adds UK CBI data, trade recommendation)
* Sterling drops after UK unexpectedly enters recession
* Pound retreats from 7-1/2 month high vs dollar
* Euro/sterling off Tuesday's 20-month lows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 Sterling retreated from a 7-1/2
month high against the dollar and fell against the euro on
Wednesday after data showed the UK economy had slid back into
recession, keeping alive the chances of more monetary stimulus
from the Bank of England.
But losses were likely to be limited, with a few sovereign
investors buying the pound on dips given a worrying economic
outlook in the neighbouring euro zone and expectations that U.S.
Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke will strike a dovish tone
when he speaks later.
Official data released on Wednesday showed Britain's economy
slipping back into recession as output contracted by 0.2 percent
in the first three months of this year.
Sterling was trading softer at $1.6104, having dropped to a
session low of $1.6082 from around $1.6142 before the
data was released and well below a 7-1/2 month high of $1.6172
struck earlier in the day. Traders cited sell-stops below
$1.6080 and bids under $1.6175
The euro rose to a session high of 82.22 pence from around
81.87 pence before the data release, with traders
saying offers above 82.20 pence were likely to check gains.
"The pound had an immediate knee-jerk lurch lower after the
GDP release. Since the pound's recent strength was fuelled by
expectations of a hawkish BOE, the disappointing Q1 growth data
could weigh on the pound fairly heavily," said Kathleen Brooks,
research director at UK EMEA at Forex.com.
The central bank's stimulus program tends to be negative for
the currency as it involves flooding the economy with billions
of pounds of newly-created money.
The pound hit a 20-month high against the euro of 81.435 and
a 2-1/2 year peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies
on Tuesday on nascent signs of a pick up in demand in the
UK economy and as investors priced out the likelihood of more
quantitative easing by the BoE.
Indeed, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry
on Wednesday showed factory orders growth remained steady in
April. However, quarterly business situation balance rose to +22
in April from -25 in January.
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank said that
having made those strong gains, sterling was vulnerable to a
sell-off on the back of weaker-than-expected GDP numbers.
"But with other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of
Japan still dovish, we could see support for sterling emerge at
lower levels."
FED FOCUS
The focus will now be on the conclusion of the Federal Open
Market Committee's two-day meeting. The Fed is expected to raise
its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy, but Chairman Ben
Bernanke is unlikely to signal a tightening of U.S. monetary
policy at his press conference given unemployment remains
stubbornly high.
The Bank of Japan is also likely to expand its asset
purchase programme later this week, while expectations are that
the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose given
the threat of recession in the euro zone.
All of which mean longer-term investors are likely to pick
up a more attractive sterling, given BoE policymakers have been
flagging inflation risks and a less dovish bias.
Sterling will also be buoyed by safe-haven inflows into UK
gilts as political uncertainty and growing worries about the
outlook for euro zone peripheral countries sour sentiment
towards the euro. As a result, many see sterling rising to 80
pence per euro in the coming months.
The GDP data, though, sparked some profit taking in bearish
euro positions against the British pound.
"An unexpectedly weak UK GDP report for Q1 has tempered
expectations the economy will outperform," said Ned Rumpeltin,
head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered. "We are taking
profit on our short euro/sterling short position."
"Fundamentals still imply further medium-term declines,
however; we will look to re-enter at better levels."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)