(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling rises to $1.6208 versus weaker dollar
* Pound shrugs off contraction in UK economy
* But economy still fragile, pound's gains may be limited
* BoE's Weale says GDP disappointment strengthen QE case
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 26 Sterling hit its highest level
in more than seven months against a weaker dollar on Thursday
after policymakers in the United States kept open the option of
more monetary easing.
The U.S. mood outbalanced any residual concern about Britain
entering recession.
The pound also matched a two-and-a-half-year high against a
basket of currencies as it recovered from losses the previous
day when data showed the UK economy contracted again in the
first quarter of 2012.
Analysts said recent data and surveys have shown signs of
improvement in the UK, limiting the impact of the recession news
and keeping up sterling's popularity as an alternative to a
troubled euro. A survey by lender Nationwide showed UK consumer
confidence rose to a nine-month high in March.
Sterling rose to $1.6208, its strongest since early
September last year, before easing back to $1.6188.
"Sterling has shown a remarkable resilience, having more or
less totally shrugged off the GDP numbers," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
"The feeling is that although the UK data was disappointing
it will not hamper the medium term picture."
The dollar fell broadly after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the central bank may launch
another round of bond purchases if the economy weakened.
The euro was flat for the day at 81.75 pence as
it edged back towards its recent 20-month low of 81.43 pence
after rising the previous day in the wake of the UK gross
domestic product data.
Investors remained wary of the euro due to concerns about
debt problems in Spain and other euro zone countries and
political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France.
But traders reported option related euro demand and also
corporate bids placed below 81.50, however, which may limit the
euro's falls in the short term.
Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 83.3,
matching a level hit on Tuesday which was its highest since
August 2009.
FRAGILE RECOVERY
Sterling has been performing well since Bank of England
minutes last week reduced the chances of more monetary easing in
the UK in May.
"A less dovish BoE continues to provide important support
for sterling with the growing UK interest rate advantage against
the U.S. and euro zone seemingly unharmed by the disappointing
GDP data," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX
Strategy at Citi.
Some analysts believe the UK economy is on the road to
recovery and first quarter GDP figures may be revised up.
Others, however, warn it remains fragile, particularly given its
strong trading links to the euro zone and say this may limit the
pound's scope for gains.
The prospect of more quantitative easing cannot be ruled
out, with BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Martin Weale
saying on Thursday that the GDP figures were a disappointment
and strengthen the case for more QE.
A Confederation of British Industry retail sales survey on
Thursday was mixed, showing UK retail sales fell slightly more
than expected in April although stores reported the strongest
outlook for more than a year.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong.Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)