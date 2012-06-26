* Sterling climbs versus euro, 79.50 pence in sight
* Dovish BoE policymakers fail to dent sterling
* Data shows public sector borrowing rose in May
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 26 Sterling rose against the euro
on Tuesday, shrugging off dovish comments from Bank of England
policymakers as rising peripheral bond yields reflected concerns
a European Union summit this week would make little progress in
tackling the debt crisis.
BoE governor Mervyn King said the outlook for the UK economy
had deteriorated in recent weeks due to turmoil in the euro
zone, reinforcing expectations the bank will opt to expand its
asset purchase programme to boost growth.
Although quantitative easing is often considered negative
for a currency, some analysts said the market had already priced
in more QE, meaning the impact on sterling was limited.
"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) is united on the need
for very loose monetary policy and we know there are a lot of
doves on the board," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist
at Rabobank.
"With respect to the pound, euro/sterling has gone lower but
that's a euro move. As QE is expected, it should not impact
sterling too much."
The euro fell around 0.5 percent against the
pound to a near 4-week low of 79.85 pence, after breaking
through support around 80.11 pence.
Strategists said the next target was the 3-1/2 year low of
79.50 hit last month, although the euro would probably also have
to weaken further versus the dollar to push below that level.
More QE has been seen as increasingly likely since minutes
from the last BoE policy meeting showed a narrow 5-4 split in
favour of hold off from additional stimulus.
UK public sector net borrowing figures showing the
government borrowed more than expected in May added to concerns
about the health of economy and cast doubt on the government's
deficit reduction plan.
Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5582,
with resistance seen on technical charts around $1.5662, a 23.6
percent retracement of an early-to-mid-June rally.
EURO ZONE CONCERNS
While signs of weakness in the UK economy were likely to
weigh on the pound against the safe haven dollar and yen, many
analysts said sterling should outperform the euro as European
officials struggle to find a solution to the debt crisis.
Spanish short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at auction
on Tuesday, highlighting investors' concerns about the country's
fragile banking system and a deepening recession.
European leaders meet on Thursday and Friday for the latest
attempt to address their 2-1/2-year-old debt crisis and many
market players are sceptical they will make any
progress.
With policymakers seen struggling to agree, some traders
were looking to the European Central Bank to ease policy to
alleviate strain on peripheral countries.
Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale, said he
had sold the euro against sterling in a long-term trade given
the market has not priced in the potential for ECB easing
measures.
"Euro zone bad news may be 'priced in' but the ECB can, by
contrast, eke out a few more basis points of downside or rates,"
he said in a note.