* Sterling steady against euro and dollar
* UK construction PMI weaker than expected
* Sterling seen in tight range before BoE, ECB meetings
By Michelle Chen
LONDON, July 3 Sterling held steady against the
euro and the dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off weak UK
construction activity data as investors awaited policy decisions
from Thursday's Bank of England and European Central Bank
meetings.
Analysts said sterling would likely move in a narrow range
of 79.50-81 pence against the euro until then. The BOE is
expected to resume its asset purchase programme and the ECB to
cut interest rates.
These outcomes could help to drive sterling higher,
especially against the euro as many see any BoE decision to
shore up the economy with bond-buying programme supporting UK
bond prices.
Worries about a struggling U.S. economy might weigh on
sterling against the dollar.
The euro was flat against the pound at 80.15
pence, not far from its recent low of 79.85 struck late last
week. Traders said some long-term investors sold the euro
against sterling earlier in the session.
Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5676
with dealers citing option expiries at $1.5700 which will sway
trade during the day. Sterling barely reacted to data on Tuesday
showing construction activity in Britain fell at its fastest
pace in two-and-a-half years.
But lending to consumers picked up unexpectedly in May while
mortgage approvals fell less than forecast. Still, the overall
environment for demand in the economy remained grim, supporting
expectations of more easing by the BOE.
BoE policymakers have said there is a need to move quickly
to cushion the economy from the euro zone debt crisis. The
region is Britain's biggest trading partner and a slowdown there
would threaten to drag the UK into a deeper recession.
Many expect the ECB to cut rates and are hoping it may
announce further stimulus to support the faltering economy.
"The market could be disappointed to see that the ECB is
only going to cut rates, while they could be looking for further
emergency liquidity measures. So I'll be long sterling against
the euro and I'll be short the euro against the dollar," said
Richard Driver, FX analyst at Caxton FX.
"There are too many hurdles for a euro rally to exist and it
is a great opportunity to sell these rallies. That's exactly
what has happened and I think sterling will still get plenty of
safe-haven demand."
The BoE is expected to add 50 billion pounds to the 325
billion pounds of cash it has already pumped into markets, and
the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.
WEAK ECONOMY
The weak British construction activity figures came a day
after data showed manufacturing activity was still sluggish.
The construction sector accounts for only a small percentage
of the UK economy and since market expectations were pretty low,
analysts said, the reaction was muted.
On Monday, manufacturing PMI for June was slightly ahead of
expectations but still pointed to a contraction. Overall, it did
little to alter the outlook for Thursday's BoE meeting.
Sterling/dollar might come under pressure given the weakness
in the U.S. economy, which was weighing on perceived riskier
currencies.
"Given yesterday's disastrous (U.S.) ISM and the likelihood
of further asset purchases on Thursday, we expect further
short-term downside for sterling/dollar in the coming days and
view any rally as a selling opportunity," Peter Kinsella,
currency strategist at Commerzbank said.
"Key levels remain around the 200-day moving average at
1.5752."
(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John
Stonestreet)