* Moody's cuts Italy credit rating by two notches
* Pound hovers close to 3-1/2 high against euro
* Steady vs dollar near 5-week low, seen driven by euro
By Michael Szabo
LONDON, July 13 Sterling held near a 3-1/2 year
high against a weaker euro on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's
credit rating, sending the country's borrowing costs higher and
putting further pressure on its struggling economy.
The euro edged down 0.2 percent against the
pound to 78.94 pence, nearing a 78.71 pence trough hit on
Wednesday, its weakest since late 2008.
Analysts said trade in sterling would continue to be guided
by sentiment towards the euro, which remained vulnerable to
further declines against a range of currencies.
"The trend is still being determined by the euro and cable
(sterling/dollar) is being dragged with it," said Adrian
Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.
He said that should the euro lose further ground against the
dollar on the back of the Italian downgrade, sterling could rise
to test the 44-month high against the common currency.
"However, it's Friday and euro/dollar's been falling all
week ...so I'm not sure the market has that much appetite to
sell off more aggressively today," he added.
Against the dollar the pound was up 0.15 percent at
$1.5445 after hitting a five-week low of $1.5393 on Thursday.
Further losses were possible against the safe-haven U.S.
currency if euro zone debt worries increased and markets turned
more risk-averse, analysts said.
Moody's unexpectedly cut Italy's sovereign rating by two
notches to Baa2, just two notches above junk status, warning
further cuts could be on the cards if Italy's access to debt
markets dried up.
But the country passed a key market test hours after the
downgrade, selling the planned amount in bonds at an auction on
Friday that pushed the country's three-year borrowing costs well
below 5 percent.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields
briefly pared gains after the auction, continuing to trade
around 6 percent.
Meanwhile, China's economy grew 7.6 percent year on year in
the second quarter, its slowest pace in three years. But the
data met forecasts and lifted equity markets as it eased worries
of a sharp slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
Analysts also expected worries about a weak UK economy to
keep sterling under pressure against the dollar, even as it
continues to benefit from investors seeking alternatives to the
euro.
Data on Friday showed UK construction output dropped 6.3
percent year-on-year in May, adding to concerns the UK may have
contracted for a third consecutive quarter in the three months
to the end of June.