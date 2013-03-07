* Sterling climbs broadly after BoE keeps policy unchanged
* Gains expected to be temporary, risk of more QE remains
* Euro may retreat if ECB hints at looser policy in future
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 7 Sterling rose against the dollar
and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England decided not to
restart its asset purchase programme, wrongfooting investors who
had positioned for more monetary stimulus.
The pound's gains are expected to be short-lived, however.
Many strategists said the central bank's decision to hold fire
now will simply reinforce speculation that more money will be
injected into the economy next month instead.
Sterling jumped to a session high of $1.5075
against the dollar, from $1.4991 before the BoE announcement. It
was last up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5053, holding above a
2-1/2 year low of $1.4965 hit during Asian trade.
The euro dropped to a session low of 86.33 pence
after the BoE announcement, from 86.90 pence beforehand.
Policymakers voted to keep the bank's quantitative easing
programme at 375 billion pounds and rates on hold at 0.5
percent. The decision was in line with economists' consensus
forecasts, although many market players had been braced for
looser policy.
"It seemed like traders had become more dovish than
economists so were pricing for something more," said Adam Myers,
senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole.
"We're selling into this rally and don't think sterling
strength will last more than 24 hours. The economic outlook and
policy outlook both point to more asset purchasing in the months
to come."
Asset purchasing involves printing money to buy bonds and
tends to weigh on a currency by boosting its supply.
The euro was steady against the pound after the European
Central Bank kept rates on hold at 0.75 percent, as widely
expected. It could come under selling pressure if ECB President
Mario Draghi uses his 1330 GMT news conference to hint at
loosening monetary policy in coming months.
BETS ON LOOSER POLICY
Market players said demand for sterling would be curbed by
expectations incoming BoE governor Mark Carney could introduce
more radical easing measures when he take the helm in July.
The pound fell earlier in the session after a media report
said finance minister George Osborne will change the inflation
remit for Carney, and flag looser monetary policy in his March
budget statement.
"Every time Mark Carney's name comes up the pound gets
battered," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and
institutional treasury at Investec.
"Anyone who seems more dovish than (current BoE governor)
Mervyn King is not good for the pound in the short term. It
remains to be seen whether it will be good for the pound in the
longer term."
Sterling has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling nearly 8 percent against the dollar.
Better-than-expected data from the dominant British services
sector this week failed to completely dispel concerns that the
fragile economy could slip back into another recession.
The loss of Britain's prized triple-A credit rating after a
Moody's downgrade has also unnerved investors and called into
question the government's strict austerity measures.
Morgan Stanley strategists said the policy debate in the UK
was likely to heat up ahead of the budget on March 20 and curb
appetite to buy the pound. They said any rebounds in sterling
should be viewed as selling opportunities, targeting a decline
towards the $1.46/1.45.