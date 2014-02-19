* Sterling dips after UK jobless rate ticks up
* Plenty of support at lower levels for sterling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 19 Sterling fell against the dollar
and the euro on Wednesday after a report showed the UK jobless
rate rose in the three months to December, bolstering a view
that the Bank of England may keep monetary policy accommodative
for longer.
Together with a drop in Britain's annual inflation rate
below the central bank's target of 2 percent, Wednesday's data
should ease pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates sooner
rather than later.
The BoE expects to keep rates near record lows at least
until the second quarter of next year, when it projects the
economy will be firing all cylinders. But some in the markets
are betting the first move will come much earlier.
The rise in the jobless rate to 7.2 percent was above
forecasts for a 7.1 percent reading. Sterling weakened to a
session low of $1.6662 after the UK data was released
from around $1.6722 beforehand.
The euro was flat on the day, having risen to a
session high of 82.555 pence after the data was released from
82.25 pence before. The euro fell to a one-year low against the
pound on Monday, then posted its biggest daily gain in two weeks
on Tuesday.
Traders said losses in the pound should be limited, because
the jobs report and data about wage growth overall was not too
bad.
"The print was only 0.1 percentage point away from market
forecasts and the claimant count was actually better than
expectations," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate desk at
UKForex. "As a result, we expect support to continue to come in
at $1.66 in the near-term."
Sterling has been buoyant since the BoE raised its forecast
last week for economic growth this year to 3.4 percent from 2.8
percent. It also said in the inflation report that market
pricing that assumed the first tightening of policy in five
years would come in the second quarter of next year were
consistent with keeping inflation on target.
Earlier, minutes from the BoE's latest policy meeting showed
policymakers had no disagreement about major changes to the
central bank's forward-guidance policy.
Last week, the BoE said it would look at a range of measures
of slackness in the labour market before tightening policy. It
had been using the jobless rate as single indicator since its
initial forward guidance in August.
"The only thing that seems to stand out from the BoE minutes
is the comment on strong sterling adding to downside risks to
consumer inflation," said Valentin Marinov, strategist at Citi.
"This could be seen as moderately sterling-negative. All in
all, we could see some temporary downside for sterling from
here," he said, adding the currency remained a buy on dips.