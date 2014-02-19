* Sterling dips after UK jobless rate ticks up
* Plenty of support at lower levels for sterling
* Pound remains a "buy-on-dips" for investors
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 19 Sterling fell against the dollar
and euro on Wednesday after a report showed the UK jobless rate
rose in the three months to December, bolstering a view that the
Bank of England may keep its policy accommodative for longer.
Together with a drop in Britain's annual inflation rate
below the central bank's target of 2 percent, Wednesday's data
should ease pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates sooner
rather than later.
The BoE expects to keep rates near record lows at least
until the second quarter of next year, when it projects the
economy will be firing on all cylinders. But some in the markets
are betting the first move will come much earlier.
The rise in the jobless rate to 7.2 percent was above
forecasts for a 7.1 percent reading. Sterling weakened to a
session low of $1.6637 from $1.6720 before the data was
released. It was last trading at $1.6676, still down on the day.
The euro was slightly firmer at 82.505 pence,
having risen to a session high of 82.62 pence. The euro fell to
a one-year low against the pound on Monday, then posted its
biggest daily gain in two weeks on Tuesday.
Traders said losses in the pound will be limited, because
the jobs report and data about wage growth overall were not
particularly weak.
"The print was only 0.1 percentage point away from market
forecasts and the claimant count was actually better than
expectations," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate desk at
UKForex. "As a result, we expect support to continue to come in
at $1.66 in the near term."
Sterling has been buoyant since the BoE raised its forecast
last week for economic growth this year to 3.4 percent from 2.8
percent. It also said in the inflation report that market
pricing that assumed the first tightening of policy in five
years would come in the second quarter of next year were
consistent with keeping inflation on target.
Earlier, minutes from the BoE's latest policy meeting showed
policymakers had no disagreement about major changes to the
central bank's forward-guidance policy.
Last week, the BoE said it would look at a range of measures
of slackness in the labour market before tightening policy. It
had been using the jobless rate as single indicator since its
initial forward guidance in August.
Analysts said a drop in the pound is likely to be temporary,
given expectations of a huge capital inflow from the United
States which is due to hit the market in the coming weeks.
Investors are positioning for Vodafone UK
shareholders to get their payout after the company sold out of
Verizon's U.S. wireless business.
"In the near term, there is very strong support for
sterling, especially given that there are some good capital
inflows lined up from the United States," said Ned Rumpeltin,
G10 currency strategist at Standard Chartered.
"However it will be interesting to see if the pound can
stand on its own two legs after this inflow is out of the way,
given that the UK growth trajectory has softened a bit of late.
There is no doubt the UK economy is doing better, but the
bullish sterling trade seems to be a bit stretched and crowded."