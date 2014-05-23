LONDON May 23 Sterling struggled against the dollar on Friday but hit a new 17-month high against the euro, after a number of banks predicted this week that any further gains for the pound will be against the single currency.

Sterling had jetted higher earlier this week on a handful of more bullish signals on the British economy, which is outstripping most of its neighbours in Europe, solidifying expectations of a rise in interest rates early next year.

The pound has struggled to make further progress against the dollar since bouncing off the psychological barrier of $1.70 earlier this month.

It traded 0.1 percent lower at $1.6851 in morning trade in Europe. Against the euro it was 0.2 percent stronger at 80.83 with dealers eyeing a test of 80 pence per euro.

"I guess a lot of people are still jumping on the bandwagon," said Lee Hardman, a strategist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UTM in London.

"Expectations are building that monetary policy in the euro zone and the UK will diverge. In the medium term we look for a break towards 75 but obviously for the next quarter the first target is 80."

Dealers said a major immediate barrier for sterling against the euro would be the 100-month moving average of 80.71 pence.

The market's immediate positioning though is complicated by the lack of clarity over exactly what steps the European Central Bank may take to ease policy at its June meeting.

Sources at the bank have signalled it is readying a package of measures, but the danger is that what is finally delivered will fall short of expectations in the market for a strong move to bolster growth and head off the euro's rise.

Still, with the Bank of England expected to be the first major central bank to tighten policy and increase the pound's premium over its peers in Europe and the United States, any move by the ECB will only add to the premium investors get for holding sterling.

German two-year bonds currently carry yields of just 0.07 percent while their British counterparts have risen a quarter point in the past month to trade around 0.7 percent on Friday.

Many strategists are sceptical of the market seeing much fallout from European elections, although some banks have warned gains for anti-immigration and anti-EU parties, particularly in Greece and Italy, could reignite concerns over the euro zone's struggling southern periphery. Election results are due on Sunday.

"The euro could remain under pressure also as investors await the outcome of the elections," Citi analysts said in a morning note. "EURGBP remains one of the preferred venues to express a bearish euro view at present." (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)