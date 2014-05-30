LONDON May 30 Sterling recovered some ground on
Friday after a week of heavy selling that has cast doubt on the
UK currency's run to 5-1/2 year highs.
The pound has risen more than 10 percent against a basket of
currencies in the past 12 months on the back of expectations
that an improving economy would force the Bank of England to
raise interest rates faster than its euro zone and U.S. peers.
Figures this week, however, showed Britain's housing market
may be cooling, prompting some aggressive bets on the timing of
the first rate hike to be scaled back and putting the currency
on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than two months.
Dealers say sales of the pound have also been driven by the
collapse, at least for the moment, of Pfizer's attempt
to buy AstraZeneca for nearly 70 billion pounds ($118
billion).
"One thing that seems fairly clear is that any of that
M&A-related flow against the pound has cooled off today," said a
dealer with one London bank.
"Where we go from here will depend a lot on next week's
action at the ECB and then non-farm payrolls in the U.S."
The pound rose just over 0.1 percent to $1.6740 and by
slightly less against the euro to 81.31 pence.
Gilt markets have also been showing signs of doubt over the
broad-based nature of Britain's economic recovery, still
producing little of the broader-based price pressures which
would raise inflation and force the BoE to act.
The yield premium paid by British government bonds over
German Bunds hit its lowest in three weeks on Thursday in
response.
Yields rose in tandem with Bunds and U.S. Treasuries on
Friday, after Federal Reserve policymaker Esther George said the
Fed's eventual rate rises should be steeper than many in the
market expected.
The 10-year yield was last up 1.8 basis points
at 2.566 percent.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Andy Bruce; Editing by Louise
Ireland)