LONDON, June 5 Sterling inched higher on Thursday, with a number of large banks marking the UK currency as a good bet against the euro whatever the European Central Bank's course of action at a keenly-watched June meeting later in the day.

The ECB is widely expected to act to bolster growth that will cut further into yields on euro zone bonds and bills, already way below those on their equivalents in pounds.

There are still doubts about the scope of that easing, however, and how much of the resulting blow to returns on the single currency is already factored in by currency markets.

With that in mind, several analysts said sterling and a number of other higher-yielding currencies were probably more secure targets than the dollar for bets on strength against the euro.

"The day could be better for EM currencies and bonds, than for EUR/USD bears," analysts from French bank Societe Generale said in a note. "We favour euro shorts versus the zloty, lira, pound and Norwegian crown, all of which should benefit from a risk-friendly backdrop."

The pound has gained around 10 percent against a trade-weighted basket of currencies in the past year, but its rise in particular against the dollar has stalled. It traded just over 0.1 percent higher on Thursday at $1.6759.

Expectations remain firm that the UK economy is recovering faster than most of its peers, and markets as a result are fixed on the idea that the Bank of England's next move will be a rise in interest rates in the new year.

No action is expected from the BoE on Thursday, but analysts said minutes from the meeting published later this month may show the beginnings of a shift on the policy committee toward outright support for a rise in rates.

Paul Robson, a strategist with RBS in London, said UK data and the outlook for euro zone policy continued to support the pound, no matter whether the ECB disappoints or stuns on Thursday.

The latest survey of a housing market which has been one of the big drivers of British growth in the past year, showed prices jumped almost 4 percent on the month in May.

"We've had some strong numbers in the past week and there is further evidence the housing market is still strong," Robson said. "The euro area is also recovering but it is doing so at a slower pace. The short-term focus for markets should be yields and yields will be moving in favour of sterling."

The pound traded 0.07 percent stronger against the euro at 81.255 pence.

The BoE announces its decision on rates at 1100 GMT, 45 minutes before the ECB.

"There is no surprise expected here (from the BoE)," said Simon Smith, head of research with FXPro in London.

"The minutes to the meeting in two weeks could start to see at least one member voting for higher rates, so this will be the bigger risk emerging from this meeting." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)