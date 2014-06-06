LONDON, June 6 Sterling rose against the euro on Friday, trading near 18-month highs hit a day earlier, with yield-seeking investors expected to underpin the pound in the near term as interest rate outlooks diverge.

While the European Central Bank declined to rule out quantitative easing on Thursday after imposing negative rates on excess cash parked with it, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates early next year.

That expectation has helped drive the pound 10 percent higher against a basket of currencies over the past year. British 10-year government bonds traded on Friday at their highest yield premium over equivalent German debt since the middle of 1997, making sterling assets attractive to those hungry for yields.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 81.15 pence, having hit 80.64 pence - its lowest since December 2012 - on Thursday after the ECB announced multiple policy-easing measures, including rate cuts.

ECB chief Mario Draghi kept the option of asset purchases on table, keeping alive prospects of euro-funded carry trades, in which investors borrow in a cheaper currency to buy a higher-yielding one - a factor that is likely to weigh on the currency.

"Investors could start borrowing in euro and selling it against higher-yielding currencies, or currencies where we expect rate hikes, like sterling and the Norwegian crown," said Citi analyst Valentin Marinov. "In the case of the pound, positive labour market data should push euro/sterling lower."

Official data on the British labour market next week could confirm a UK recovery and reinforce expectations of rate hikes early next year.

AHEAD OF THE FED

Current market pricing suggests investors expect the BoE to hike interest rates a few months before the Federal Reserve starts tightening monetary policy around July next year.

But some say the BoE could hold back on hiking rates until it is absolutely sure a broad-based economic recovery is in place.

Most of the growth is being driven by consumer demand and a red-hot housing sector. The BoE is widely expected to tighten prudential norms later this month to prevent a housing bubble forming.

"That could see some of the rate hike expectations cool and will see some of the gains in the pound come off," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund.

Sterling lost some ground against the dollar, trading at $1.6783, with the greenback supported by U.S. jobs data that came in as expected.

The U.S. economy added 217,000 non-farm jobs in May, versus the Reuters consensus forecast of 218,000 and brought employment to pre-recession levels. It also indicated the economy had snapped back from a harsh winter.

Earlier, sterling barely reacted to data showing Britain's trade deficit widened to an estimated 8.924 billion pounds in April from 8.293 billion in March. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a 8.65 billion pound gap. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)