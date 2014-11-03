LONDON Nov 3 Sterling rose to its strongest in a month against the euro on Monday, as well as a day's high against the dollar, after a survey of UK manufacturing purchasing managers came in stronger than forecast.

Against the yen, battered in the aftermath of last week's surprise round of policy easing by the Bank of Japan, the pound rose to a six-year high of 180.68 yen after the data.

The FTSE 100, however, was a touch lower after the data, extending losses on the day to 0.3 percent.

The spread in yields between British 10-year government bonds and equivalent German bunds hit its widest since Oct. 7 after the manufacturing data was released, increasing by more than one basis point to 142.7. December gilt futures pared their gains and were down about 10 ticks at 115.22. (Writing by Patrick Graham)