LONDON Nov 3 Sterling rose to its strongest in
a month against the euro and an intraday high against the
dollar on Monday after a survey of UK manufacturing purchasing
managers came in stronger than forecast.
The pound has held up relatively well through a week of
turbulence on global foreign exchange markets, resisting a surge
by the dollar despite another mixed bag of data and policymaker
comment on the UK economy.
The manufacturing PMI was more positive on that front
, reinforcing Britain's status as one of the few
European economies still growing healthily. It came in at 53.2
points, compared to a consensus forecast of 51.2.
"With all that has been going on, sterling is performing
extremely well," said Ian Stannard, head of European currency
strategy with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley in London.
"This data is going to add to that and euro-sterling is
heading back down to the lows we saw a month or so ago."
The pound traded at 78.105 pence per euro, a quarter of a
percent stronger on the day and within sight of a more than
two-year record of 77.66 hit on Sept. 30. A few pips below that
are its strongest rates against the single currency since the
2008 financial crisis.
Against the dollar, it hit $1.6027 before retreating to be
roughly steady on the day at $1.6005.
A combination of politics and changing expectations on
interest rates knocked sterling off its perch as the best
performing of the world's major currencies earlier this year.
Scotland's almost-but-not-quite referendum on independence
in September launched a season of political concern which should
now last at least until parliamentary elections next year.
Thereafter there may also be a vote on leaving the European
Union to unsettle financial investors, with latest signs at the
weekend suggesting Germany for the first time regarded Britain's
departure as a possibility.
Still, even after a push back last month, the Bank of
England is one of the few developed world central banks likely
to raise interest rates within the next year, underpinning the
pound.
Against the yen, battered in the aftermath of last week's
surprise round of policy easing by the Bank of Japan, the pound
rose to a six-year high of 180.68 yen.
The spread in yields between British 10-year government
bonds and equivalent German bunds also
hit its widest since Oct. 7 after the manufacturing data was
released, increasing by more than one basis point to 142.7.
December gilt futures pared their gains and were down about 10
ticks at 115.22.
(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)