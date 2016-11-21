LONDON Nov 21 Sterling jumped by a full cent in
a few seconds just after 1325 GMT on Monday, with dealers at
several major banks saying there had been no clear driver of the
move in a currency still smarting from a so-called "flash crash"
a month ago.
Sterling, already up on the day against the dollar in midday
trading in London, surged to $1.2500, before retreating to
$1.2466, up 1 percent on the day.
It also gained around half a percent to 85.015 pence per
euro, passing Friday's two-month highs against the
single currency.
Volatility of the pound has jumped since a vote in June to
leave the European Union and it sank briefly by almost 10
percent before rebounding in a dramatic off-session move on Oct.
7 which central bank officials are still investigating.
