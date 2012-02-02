* Sterling holds below 2 1/2 mth high of $1.5884
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling held near a
two-and-a-half month high versus the dollar on Thursday,
supported by a cautiously optimistic outlook for riskier
currencies and data from the UK which pointed at growth in the
construction and manufacturing sectors.
Dealers, however, said persistent worries over the UK
economy and the likelihood that the Bank of England will
announce an increase in its asset purchase programme next week
were likely to keep the pound in check, with data from the
dominant service sector awaited on Friday.
The pound was trading close to flat for the day at $1.5823
after rising to $1.5884 on Wednesday, its highest since
Nov. 18. Resistance was the 200-day moving average which has not
been breached since late October at $1.5952, while bids were
seen at $1.5800/1.5780.
Equity markets were holding onto recent gains and market
players said a dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve had
been weighing on the dollar generally as well as an easing in
global growth concerns, helping risk sentiment and underpinning
the pound.
"The cyclical data bodes well for global growth and
sterling is increasingly correlated with global growth prospects
because of its reliance on exports," said Raghav Subbarao,
currency strategist at Barclays Capital.
The euro traded flat for the day at 83.03
pence, roughly in the middle of this year's 82.22-84.09 range.
Bids were highlighted by traders at 82.80 with offers at
83.45/50. The euro was given a brief lift by supportive comments
from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.
Uncertainty over a Greek debt swap deal and an increasingly
ominous outlook for Portuguese sovereign debt kept investors
wary of the common currency, however. The European Central Bank
is expected to keep offering cheap money to euro zone banks to
try and free up liquidity and get them lending to companies and
consumers.
"We continue with the view the BoE will be expanding its
balance sheet but at a slower rate than the ECB will be with its
LTRO which will reflect in a stronger sterling against the
euro," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at
Societe Generale.
SERVICES PMI AWAITED
British construction companies have grown more optimistic
about their business prospects for this year despite a slower
expansion in activity in January, a survey showed on Thursday,
adding to hopes that the economy may avoid recession.
A survey of UK manufacturing on Wednesday had eased some
worries over the UK economy after a contraction in GDP in the
fourth quarter reinforced expectations that more asset purchases
would be needed to try and support flagging growth.
Data from the more significant services sector is awaited on
Friday, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting a positive
reading of 53.5, slightly below the previous month's 54.0.
Still, most analysts expect the BoE to adopt more asset
purchases at next week's Monetary Policy Committee meeting,
despite an apparent lack of consensus among its voting members.
"The last BoE statement indicated some division of opinion
on the need for more QE and our economists have revised
expectations down to 50 billion from 75 billion pounds next
week," said Subbarao.
"Services PMI is only one reading; they will consider it but
it would have to be a very strong number to dissuade them
entirely from more QE."