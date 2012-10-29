* Sterling retreats versus dollar, tracks euro/dollar falls
* Better UK lending data has limited impact on pound
* PMI data later this week key for signals on UK economy
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 29 Sterling edged lower against the
dollar on Monday as concerns about Greece and Spain crimped
demand for perceived riskier currencies and outweighed
better-than-expected UK lending data.
The pound tracked a drop in the euro against the dollar,
which was pressured by uncertainty over whether Greece can agree
to a deal on austerity while Spain continued to hold out on
requesting a bailout.
Sterling fell 0.3 percent to $1.6058, retreating from last
week's high of $1.6144. Technical charts showed a break below
support at the 50-day moving average around $1.6045 could lead
to a test of the 200-day moving average around $1.5837.
Lending to Britain's consumers rose at the fastest pace in
more than 4-1/2 years in September and mortgage approvals for
house purchases also beat forecasts, although the figures were
unable to boost the pound.
"At the margin the data plays slightly positive for sterling
given the Bank of England has put so much emphasis on the FLS
(Funding for Lending Scheme) and appears to be backing away from
additional quantitative easing in the November meeting," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
The BoE's "Funding for Lending" programme, which offers
banks cheap funding if they maintain or increase lending, was
introduced earlier this year to help boost UK economic growth.
While the better lending data added to signs of recovering
economic activity, some strategists said sterling was still
vulnerable to developments in the indebted euro zone, the UK's
largest trading partner.
The pound was steady against the euro at 80.30 pence
, with the single currency edging away from Friday's
low of 80.02 pence, its weakest level since early October.
QE OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN
The pound outperformed other currencies last week after
stronger-than-expected Q3 growth figures showed the UK had
climbed out of recession and reduced bets on the BoE opting for
further quantitative easing in November.
Recent comments by BoE policymakers indicated that the UK
economy was still weak however, and there was still a
possibility of further asset purchases to help stimulate growth.
Chief economist Spencer Dale said economic growth in Britain
would be "materially" lower in the fourth quarter, while deputy
governor Charlie Bean warned against getting overexcited about
the latest GDP figures.
The next focus for investors is Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) data on manufacturing and construction activity, due later
this week, which should indicate whether the strong momentum
from the third quarter continued into the fourth.
"If we do see a potentially strong PMI, that can really help
to boost the pound, as we have seen happen before," said Lee
McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional
treasury at Investec.
Strategists said for the rest of Monday, movements in the
pound against the dollar looked set to be driven by events in
the United States where Hurricane Sandy has forced hundreds of
thousands of people on the U.S. East Coast to flee their homes
and shut the U.S. stock market.