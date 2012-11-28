* Sterling 0.2 percent lower versus dollar

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Nov 28 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Wednesday and could lose further ground on growing concerns over U.S. fiscal problems which have the potential to derail U.S. and global growth.

The pound fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5975. Strategists said its break below the $1.60 level could open the door to further losses.

"Greece is out of the way for now and Spain is fully funded until the end of the year so the focus from now until Christmas is going to be the U.S. fiscal cliff," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"It is quite worrying in cable (sterling/dollar) that it really hasn't been able to make much traction above $1.6050. It is being moved by where the dollar is going."

Comments by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday about the lack of progress by Democratic and Republican lawmakers fanned concerns about whether a deal can be reached to avert the so-called 'fiscal cliff', which would see a raft of spending cuts and tax rises.

If an agreement is not reached, the world's largest economy could fall back into recession. This would boost safe-haven demand for currencies like the dollar and yen which tend to benefit during times of economic uncertainty.

More losses could push sterling towards chart support at the 21-day average of $1.5965, and then towards $1.5912, the 100-day average. It faced resistance at $1.6045, the 50-day average.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the pound at 80.70 pence, well below a one-month high of 81.145 pence hit after euro zone officials agreed a deal on a new debt target for Greece on Tuesday.

Euro gains on the Greek deal were short-lived, however. Investors took profits on its recent rise as worries remained about debt and economic problems in the euro zone.

UK WORRIES

Investors were also wary of building long positions and betting on more gains for sterling because of lingering concerns about the UK economy.

Analysts said that unless the UK's growth prospects improved, any bounce in sterling would be shallow and sellers would emerge at higher levels.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King told lawmakers on Tuesday that the chances of a rapid recovery in 2013 and 2014 were not very great. He added unless there was a further fall in the real effective exchange rate, the UK would struggle.

The pound rose on Tuesday after figures confirmed upbeat third-quarter growth in the UK economy. But markets are bracing themselves for the possibility of weak data in the fourth quarter.

However, sterling is seen by many as a safer bet than the euro and with the crisis in the euro zone far from a lasting resolution, safe-haven flows into the pound could keep it firm against the euro in the near-term.

"The British pound is not reacting to fundamental data with the sensitivity that it historically has done because we have quite a serious crisis in Europe," said Adam Myers senior FX strategist at Calyon. "That is forcing safe haven flows into the pound over the euro."

UK consumer credit and mortgage data due on Thursday will provide more clues to the health of the economy and the chances of the BoE easing policy further.