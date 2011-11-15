* Sterling drops, speculator selling seen before CPI

* CPI shows inflation easing but still elevated

* Euro zone concerns weigh on riskier currencies

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 15 Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday as market players sold the pound ahead of inflation data which painted, as expected, a gloomy picture of the UK economy and reinforced expectations that monetary policy will remain loose.

Developments in the euro zone also posed downside risks for sterling as a further rise in euro zone government bond yields prompted renewed selling of perceived riskier currencies in favour of the more liquid U.S. dollar.

The sharp drop in the pound came minutes before data showed annual consumer price inflation eased to 5.0 percent in October but remained more than double the Bank of England's target.

Traders said there was market talk of sterling selling by Russian speculators that triggered stops below $1.5850.

The pound hit a session trough of $1.5828, its lowest level since Oct. 21, before recouping some losses to last trade down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5860. Traders said an Asian sovereign was seen buying off the session lows.

"The CPI data means people might start thinking it's a bit easier for the Bank of England to justify more accommodative policy," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

The still high inflation print reinforced the view that the country's economic recovery will struggle as living standards are squeezed. From a policy standpoint, however, signs that inflation is starting to subside could fuel speculation that the Bank of England may consider more quantitative easing.

Such speculation is sterling negative as quantitative easing involves flooding the market with pounds to stimulate growth, reducing demand for the UK currency.

Positioning data showed speculators reduced short sterling positions in the week ended Nov. 8, suggesting there is room for them to build fresh bearish bets on the pound.

In the options market, shorter-dated cable implied vols rose as the spot price weakened, according to options strategists at Societe Generale, while risk reversals showed a bias towards sterling downside.

EURO ZONE FOCUS

Sterling could come under further pressure on Wednesday when the Bank of England releases its quarterly inflation report, in which it is expected to cut forecasts for UK growth.

But many analysts said the key focus for investors remained the euro zone debt crisis as yields on benchmark Italian government bonds rose back above the critical 7 percent level on Tuesday.

"Within Europe sterling has a bit of a safe haven tinge but the bigger picture is of a slightly stronger dollar across the board," said RBS's Robson. "That's why cable is falling but not as quickly as euro/dollar is falling."

Sterling strengthened versus the euro, with the single currency slipping 0.5 percent to 85.27 pence, within sight of an 8-1/2 month low of 84.86 pence hit last week.

Many investors have sold the euro in favour of the pound this month on the view that UK assets are safer than some euro zone ones in light of the deepening debt crisis in that region.

"The major driving force for sterling recently has been European developments and, in a sense, safe haven flows from investors and traders who are keen to reduce their exposure to the single currency," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

"I expect euro/sterling to edge progressively lower and would be very surprised if it was not below 85 pence by the end of the week." (Editing by Susan Fenton)