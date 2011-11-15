* Sterling drops, speculator selling seen before CPI
* CPI shows inflation easing but still elevated
* Euro zone concerns weigh on riskier currencies
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 15 Sterling fell against the
dollar on Tuesday as market players sold the pound ahead of
inflation data which painted, as expected, a gloomy picture of
the UK economy and reinforced expectations that monetary policy
will remain loose.
Developments in the euro zone also posed downside risks for
sterling as a further rise in euro zone government bond yields
prompted renewed selling of perceived riskier currencies in
favour of the more liquid U.S. dollar.
The sharp drop in the pound came minutes before data showed
annual consumer price inflation eased to 5.0 percent in October
but remained more than double the Bank of England's target.
Traders said there was market talk of sterling selling by
Russian speculators that triggered stops below $1.5850.
The pound hit a session trough of $1.5828, its
lowest level since Oct. 21, before recouping some losses to last
trade down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5860. Traders said an
Asian sovereign was seen buying off the session lows.
"The CPI data means people might start thinking it's a bit
easier for the Bank of England to justify more accommodative
policy," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
The still high inflation print reinforced the view that the
country's economic recovery will struggle as living standards
are squeezed. From a policy standpoint, however, signs that
inflation is starting to subside could fuel speculation that the
Bank of England may consider more quantitative
easing.
Such speculation is sterling negative as quantitative easing
involves flooding the market with pounds to stimulate growth,
reducing demand for the UK currency.
Positioning data showed speculators reduced short sterling
positions in the week ended Nov. 8, suggesting there is room for
them to build fresh bearish bets on the pound.
In the options market, shorter-dated cable implied vols rose
as the spot price weakened, according to options strategists at
Societe Generale, while risk reversals showed a bias towards
sterling downside.
EURO ZONE FOCUS
Sterling could come under further pressure on Wednesday when
the Bank of England releases its quarterly inflation report, in
which it is expected to cut forecasts for UK growth.
But many analysts said the key focus for investors remained
the euro zone debt crisis as yields on benchmark Italian
government bonds rose back above the critical 7 percent level on
Tuesday.
"Within Europe sterling has a bit of a safe haven tinge but
the bigger picture is of a slightly stronger dollar across the
board," said RBS's Robson. "That's why cable is falling but not
as quickly as euro/dollar is falling."
Sterling strengthened versus the euro, with the single
currency slipping 0.5 percent to 85.27 pence, within
sight of an 8-1/2 month low of 84.86 pence hit last week.
Many investors have sold the euro in favour of the pound
this month on the view that UK assets are safer than some euro
zone ones in light of the deepening debt crisis in that region.
"The major driving force for sterling recently has been
European developments and, in a sense, safe haven flows from
investors and traders who are keen to reduce their exposure to
the single currency," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at
FxPro.
"I expect euro/sterling to edge progressively lower and
would be very surprised if it was not below 85 pence by the end
of the week."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)