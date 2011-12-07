(Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Euro falls broadly as German official tempers summit
optimism
* Sterling up 0.1 percent versus dollar at $1.5610, in tight
range
* UK production data adds to worries over economy
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 7 Sterling rose against the
euro on Wednesday as the single currency was knocked by comments
from a German government official which tempered optimism over a
comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis at this
week's EU summit.
Data showing British industrial output fell more than
expected in October added to concerns over the UK economy but
had little impact on sterling.
Moves in equities and riskier currencies were primarily
being driven by swings in sentiment ahead of the EU summit which
begins with a working dinner on Thursday evening.
Berlin is increasingly pessimistic about the chances of a
deal to solve the euro zone debt crisis at this week's European
Union summit, because some governments don't seem to grasp the
gravity of the situation, a German government official said on
Wednesday.
"For sterling it's all about the headlines coming out
regarding the EU summit at the moment which are proving very
difficult to trade," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
FOREX.com.
The euro was down around 0.3 percent versus sterling at
85.70 pence after slipping to the day's low of 85.64
on the German official comments. Traders said a break back above
stop-losses at 86.20 would be needed to expose the 55-day moving
average at 86.46.
Sterling was up around 0.1 percent for the day against the
dollar at $1.5610, off the day's high of $1.5639 and
trading in a tight range overall.
Technical analysts highlighted resistance at $1.5740, the
55-day moving average, with support around Tuesday's lows in the
$1.5560 area and bids reported at $1.5450.
WEAK ECONOMY
British industrial output fell more than expected and at its
fastest pace in six months in October, official data showed on
Wednesday, raising concerns the economy may be heading for
recession after a string of weak business data.
"October's official UK industrial production figures are
even weaker than we or the consensus had expected and suggest
that the risk that the overall economy re-enters recession in
the fourth quarter remains high," said Samuel Tombs, economist
at Capital Economics.
UK economic woes came back into focus on Tuesday as a
British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month
suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since
May.
Sterling had been supported versus the euro in recent weeks
by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK
gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the
UK economic picture shows further deterioration.
Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the
UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy
will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from
the market, which involves flooding the market with the
currency.
The BoE announces its latest monetary policy decision on
Thursday with most in the market expecting no change for now and
greater focus to be placed on the February inflation report.
"Near-term inflationary pressures have remained elevated
across a wide range of goods and services. If inflation does not
drop as sharply as expected in the next few months, then we
would expect a lively discussion on the MPC over the wisdom of
extending QE in February, and further extensions beyond that
would seem unlikely." said Barclays analysts in a note.
(Editing by Patrick Graham, Ron Askew)