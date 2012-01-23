(Updates prices, adds details)
* Resistance for sterling at 55-day MA
* Euro/sterling to take cue from Greek talks
* UK GDP data and BoE minutes to hold sway
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 23 Sterling hovered near a
two-week high against the dollar on Monday, although many
investors were cautious about pushing the pound up further on
growing concerns the central bank will have to inject further
cash into the fragile UK economy.
The UK currency lost some ground against the euro, with the
cross set to take direction from talks between Greece and
private creditors. Private creditors said on Sunday they had
come to the limits of what losses they could concede in a Greek
debt swap, putting the ball in the court of the European Union
and the IMF.
Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5562, having
risen to as high as $1.5575, just shy of its two-week high of
$1.5577 struck on Friday. Traders cited steady demand from a UK
clearer with offers said to be above $1.5600 and near-term
resistance at $1.5596, the 55-day moving average.
On the downside, option expiries at $1.55 could check
losses, traders said.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at 83.42 pence. The
euro was lifted by Middle-East buying against the dollar
with broad short covering pushing the common currency away from
a 16-month low of 82.22 pence struck earlier this month. Hopes
of a breakthrough in the Greek debt wrangle were supporting
broad risk sentiment and the euro, traders said.
"Euro/sterling is very sensitive to developments on the
Greek PSI talks," said Elsa Lignos, currency analyst at RBC
Capital Markets. "The talks are still very much up in the air
and negative headlines would see the cross come under pressure
even though technically it is seeing a positive retracement."
Despite a cloudy outlook for the euro, traders were wary
about going too long on the U.S. dollar ahead of a meeting of
the Federal Open Market Committee this week.
The Fed on Wednesday will begin publishing interest rate
forecasts from its individual members. The move will help to
shape investor expectations and possibly be used to signal for
an even longer period that the Fed plans on keep rates at
extremely low levels.
GDP, MINUTES
Closer to home, fourth-quarter UK GDP data on Wednesday is
expected to show the economy contracted, a factor that is likely
to undermine sterling.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is also due to speak
this week while the minutes from the most recent BoE Monetary
Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday are all likely to
reinforce expectations for further asset purchases.
Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity measures
and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis hang over
the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England will
announce it will buy billions of pounds more gilts, or
quantitative easing (QE), as early as next month.
"This keeps us cautious on cable even though the exchange
rate has rallied from $1.53 to almost $1.56 this month," said
Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of fx strategy at UBS.
As such, some strategists recommend selling sterling into
the latest rally.
"We used the current rebound to re-initiate sterling/dollar
shorts at $1.5570," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.
"The UK remains heavily levered to a slowing euro zone, and
economic data remain mixed."
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators had extended their bearish positions against
sterling. Their net short positions rose to 41,634 contracts in
the week to Jan. 17, up from 35,853 contracts a week earlier.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)