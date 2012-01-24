* Euro/sterling hits 83.91, highest in almost 4 weeks
* Markets wary before UK GDP data, BoE minutes this week
* BoE's Posen: economy slightly better but more QE likely
* UK borrowing lower than expected, but debt at record
LONDON, Jan 24 Sterling fell to its lowest
since late December against the euro on Tuesday, weighed down by
fears of economic weakness that may prompt further monetary
easing from the Bank of England.
The euro was also supported by better-than-expected euro
zone data and hopes of an eventual deal to restructure Greek
debt, which prompted investors to trim some of the hefty short
positions that have built up in the single currency.
Analysts said upcoming British data and events could add to
concerns about the prospect of more quantitative easing as
austerity measures and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis
hurt the economy, potentially weighing further on sterling.
Gross domestic product data on Wednesday is expected to show
the Britain's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the fourth
quarter, which would add to fears that the economy is sliding
into recession.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 83.53 pence,
having hit a high of 83.91 pence, its strongest in nearly four
weeks. This could open the door for it to break above the Dec.
29 high of 84.22 pence though traders said offers around 84.00
pence may cap its rise.
Surveys showing a surprise upturn in the euro zone services
sector helped lift the euro, raising hopes the region may yet
escape recession.
However, most analysts believe the scope for further euro
gains will be limited due to concerns about the risks of the
euro zone debt crisis deepening.
"We've had a wave of optimism towards the euro over the last
couple of days and expectations that we'll get this Greek deal
before the end of the week," said Geraldine Concagh, economist
at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
"The market is very short of the currency so we are seeing a
wave of short covering, underpinned by that pick-up in optimism.
We could see further gains over the short-term, but I think it
remains vulnerable," she said, adding the euro could rise to 84
pence.
UK EVENT RISKS
Concagh said there were likely to be negatives ahead for
sterling, with the market positioning for more QE from the Bank
of England in February and a weak GDP number on Wednesday.
Market players were also wary that a speech by BoE Governor
Mervyn King later on Tuesday and Wednesday's release of minutes
of the most recent BoE policy meeting may add to the
expectations for an increase in asset purchases next month.
BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday Britain's economic
outlook had improved slightly but more quantitative easing would
probably still be needed.
"There are a number of catalysts that could take
euro/sterling higher," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist
at CIBC.
"There is a risk of a negative GDP number and this could
raise the risk of substantial QE down the track."
Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5567,
though it stayed close to a near three-week high of $1.5602 hit
on Monday, with traders citing demand for sterling/dollar from
Middle East accounts.
The pound stayed stuck below the 55-day moving average
around $1.5587 and analysts said it could struggle to make a
sustained break above $1.5600, particularly if worries grow
about the outlook for the UK economy.
Data on Tuesday showed British public borrowing was lower
than expected in December, thanks to stronger tax receipts, but
total outstanding debt rose above the 1 trillion pound mark for
the first time on record.
