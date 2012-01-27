(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling stays close to 5-week high of $1.5735 vs dollar
* Dollar weakness may be temporary but good demand for pound
on dips
* Euro rises against pound on Greek hopes
* UK PMI data in focus next week, more QE likely in Feb
By Clare Kane
LONDON, Jan 27 Sterling rose towards a
five-week high on Friday versus a dollar weakened by the Federal
Reserve's pledge to keep U.S. interest rates ultra-low, but
lagged the euro which climbed on hopes an unruly Greek default
could be averted.
Traders said an absence of UK data meant sterling direction
would be dominated by the euro and the dollar, but concerns over
the UK economy kept investors wary of buying the pound.
Sterling rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.5714 and
was on track for its second straight week of gains. It hit a
five-week high of $1.5735 on Thursday.
The dollar remained close to a six-week low versus a
currency basket, but market participants said its losses
could be temporary in nature.
"Our view is still that this period of dollar weakness we've
seen this year will prove temporary so we're not looking for
cable to break above back into the $1.60s," said Lee Hardman,
currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.
"Maybe the market is getting ahead of itself in terms of
anticipating QE3, that does create some scope for disappointment
which could help the dollar regain some lost ground in the
coming month," he added.
The Fed's pledge this week to keep U.S. rates on hold
through the end of 2014 sparked some speculation a third round
of quantitative easing may be required to stimulate the U.S.
economy, which would weigh on the dollar.
For sterling, traders said a break of $1.5735 would expose
the December 21 high of $1.5775. They also said there was good
demand to pick up the pound on dips.
"We feel there is some value in long GBP but not at these
levels," said a London-based sales trader.
"Our traders note small stops through to $1.5610 and feel
this affords better levels to buy."
Sterling dipped slightly against the euro, with
the single currency up 0.17 percent on the day at 83.65 pence
after reaching a four-week peak of 83.99 on Thursday. Resistance
was at 84.22 pence, the late December high.
Traders said a major UK bank was the main euro/sterling
buyer.
The single currency was also supported after European Union
economic affairs chief Ollie Rehn said a deal on reducing
Greece's private sector debt was "imminent" and could be
completed by next week.
But the euro remains hampered by increasing concerns that
Portugal may be heading towards a second bailout and possible
debt writedowns.
UK PMIs EYED
Sterling has been unable to take full advantage of euro zone
troubles due to expectations the Bank of England will need to
increase its asset purchase programme as early as next month to
support Britain's flagging economy.
Those concerns were heightened after data on Wednesday
showed the UK economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2011, putting it on the brink of recession.
Market players are now looking ahead to next week's PMI
data, which will indicate the health of the manufacturing,
construction and services sectors.
"People have been looking at [recent PMI data] and saying
that the chances are that the UK will manage to avoid recession,
so clearly the next PMI could be pivotal in either cementing or
dismissing that view," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
Foley said positive data could scale back QE expectations
and support the pound.
"I would go as far to say that really for the last month or
two, the discussion hasn't been so much will there be QE, but
will there be a 75 or 50 billion (pound) increase," she said.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Catherine
Evans)