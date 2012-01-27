(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Jan 27 Sterling rose towards a five-week high on Friday versus a dollar weakened by the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep U.S. interest rates ultra-low, but lagged the euro which climbed on hopes an unruly Greek default could be averted.

Traders said an absence of UK data meant sterling direction would be dominated by the euro and the dollar, but concerns over the UK economy kept investors wary of buying the pound.

Sterling rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.5714 and was on track for its second straight week of gains. It hit a five-week high of $1.5735 on Thursday.

The dollar remained close to a six-week low versus a currency basket, but market participants said its losses could be temporary in nature.

"Our view is still that this period of dollar weakness we've seen this year will prove temporary so we're not looking for cable to break above back into the $1.60s," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.

"Maybe the market is getting ahead of itself in terms of anticipating QE3, that does create some scope for disappointment which could help the dollar regain some lost ground in the coming month," he added.

The Fed's pledge this week to keep U.S. rates on hold through the end of 2014 sparked some speculation a third round of quantitative easing may be required to stimulate the U.S. economy, which would weigh on the dollar.

For sterling, traders said a break of $1.5735 would expose the December 21 high of $1.5775. They also said there was good demand to pick up the pound on dips.

"We feel there is some value in long GBP but not at these levels," said a London-based sales trader.

"Our traders note small stops through to $1.5610 and feel this affords better levels to buy."

Sterling dipped slightly against the euro, with the single currency up 0.17 percent on the day at 83.65 pence after reaching a four-week peak of 83.99 on Thursday. Resistance was at 84.22 pence, the late December high.

Traders said a major UK bank was the main euro/sterling buyer.

The single currency was also supported after European Union economic affairs chief Ollie Rehn said a deal on reducing Greece's private sector debt was "imminent" and could be completed by next week.

But the euro remains hampered by increasing concerns that Portugal may be heading towards a second bailout and possible debt writedowns.

UK PMIs EYED

Sterling has been unable to take full advantage of euro zone troubles due to expectations the Bank of England will need to increase its asset purchase programme as early as next month to support Britain's flagging economy.

Those concerns were heightened after data on Wednesday showed the UK economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, putting it on the brink of recession.

Market players are now looking ahead to next week's PMI data, which will indicate the health of the manufacturing, construction and services sectors.

"People have been looking at [recent PMI data] and saying that the chances are that the UK will manage to avoid recession, so clearly the next PMI could be pivotal in either cementing or dismissing that view," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Foley said positive data could scale back QE expectations and support the pound.

"I would go as far to say that really for the last month or two, the discussion hasn't been so much will there be QE, but will there be a 75 or 50 billion (pound) increase," she said. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Catherine Evans)