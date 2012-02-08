* Sterling rises to highest since mid-Nov vs dollar

* Hopes of Greece deal buoy riskier currencies

* But pound falls vs firmer euro, with QE risk ahead

* BoE seen announcing another 50 bln stg of QE on Thurs

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Feb 8 Sterling rose to a 12-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in the euro and other riskier currencies on hopes Greece would reach a deal on austerity measures and avoid a disorderly default.

Greek leaders are due to meet later to agree a deal on painful austerity steps needed to secure a 130 billion euro rescue from the IMF and European Union that will avert a default in March.

The belief that a deal will be reached broadly buoyed riskier currencies and weighed on the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

But the pound fell against a firmer euro and analysts said it could come under further pressure with the prospect looming of further monetary easing by the Bank of England on Thursday.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to a high of $1.5929, its strongest since mid-November, though it pared some of its gains as traders cited macro funds and Middle East names selling above $1.5920. It was last at $1.5901.

Further gains would see it target a reported options barrier at $1.60 and the Nov. 14 high of $1.6095.

"The focus is on Greece at the moment and the euro is firming on the expectations of a Greek deal. Sterling may come off a little against the euro once the deal comes through," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 83.52 pence, having hit 83.67 pence, its highest in more than a week. This edged it closer to the late January high of 84.09 pence.

EYES ON SCALE OF QE

BoE policymakers are expected to opt for a further 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing at a policy decision on Thursday in order to bolster the UK's struggling economy.

Quantitative easing involves flooding the market with more pounds and is usually negative for a currency.

Analysts said a vote for an additional 50 billion pounds was already largely in the price and may only be a short-term negative for the pound. A bigger 75 billion pound increase, or policymakers opting to hold off from doing more QE for now, would have a more significant impact.

"The reaction to QE will depend on the size, whether it is 50 billion or 75 billion," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

Although UK purchasing managers' surveys last week indicated business activity was improving, a survey on Tuesday showing retailers suffered their second-worst January since records began in 1995, pointed to continued problems for the UK economy.

However, there were glimmers of hope on the jobs front as a survey on Wednesday showed British employers expanded their permanent workforce for the first time in four months in January.

"After some good numbers from the UK, there have been doubts whether the BoE will announce additional asset purchases at tomorrow's meeting," analysts at Lloyds said in a note to clients.

"But market consensus and our economists expect another 50 billion pounds of QE; this could see this weigh on sterling's performance today. And with Greece nearing an agreement, euro/sterling will likely continue to edge higher towards the 0.84 level." (editing by Ron Askew)