* Sterling steady in aftermath of 50 bln pound QE boost
* Greece concerns limit gains in perceived riskier
currencies
* UK PPI data shows inflation easing
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling inched higher
against the dollar on Friday on the view that the UK economic
outlook is improving, offsetting lingering concerns about a
Greek bailout deal which dampened risk appetite in markets
globally.
Many analysts said the pound was performing well despite the
increase in quantitative easing by the Bank of England on
Thursday, which involves flooding the economy with pounds, but
moves in sterling were likely to be dictated by wider market
appetite to take on risk.
The BoE's decision to pump another 50 billion pounds into
the economy to try and stimulate growth was less than some in
the market had expected, suggesting the bank is not too
pessimistic about the economy.
Developments in Greece remained firmly in focus. Greek
political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic
reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro zone
finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal
of approval before providing the aid.
Sterling was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5830 against
the dollar, retreating from a 12-week high of $1.5929 hit
earlier in the week, with offers cited around $1.5840.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to 83.74 pence,
having earlier pushed above 84 pence to its highest level in two
weeks. There was support at the 21-day moving average and
Thursday's low around 83.40 pence, and technical strategists
said a break below that level could signal a test of the January
lows around 82.20 pence.
"We have a slightly more risk averse environment today but
sterling has performed relatively well in the aftermath of QE,"
said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New
York Mellon.
Analysts said further jitters about Greece would probably
push the pound higher against the euro, but put it under
pressure against the safe haven dollar.
The Bank of England said on Thursday it would keep interest
rates on hold at a record low 0.5 percent and buy another 50
billion pounds of assets to boost growth, less than the 75
billion pound injection some in the market had positioned for.
Sentiment towards sterling was also supported by a more
upbeat statement from policymakers.
"If the BoE had been feeling really grim they would have
done 75 billion. It's inherent in the more moderate approach
that they were more optimistic about the outlook," said BNY's
Derrick.
Policymakers said recent surveys painted a more positive
picture of the UK economy and they expected inflation to fall
below 2 percent in the medium term without more monetary
support.
INFLATION SEEN EASING
Data on Friday showed UK factory gate inflation dropped to
its lowest in more than a year in January as input costs also
rose at a much slower pace.
The drop was marginally smaller than economists had
forecast, highlighting the risk that although consumer price
inflation is likely to ease this year the decline may be slower
than the BoE expects.
"Inflation is clearly an element (that) is getting more
favourable and helps the outlook on UK consumption," said Derek
Halpenny, European head of currency research at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
A better economic outlook would suggest less need for more
monetary easing in future. Reduced inflation could also help
real UK yields rise, further supporting the pound.
Sterling has been boosted in recent months as investors
seeking a safe haven from the euro zone debt crisis have
redirected portfolio flows out of euro zone sovereign bonds and
into UK gilts.
"From a euro/sterling perspective we think the safe haven
status will probably persist assuming we get an escalation again
in risk aversion," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Halpenny, who
saw the euro trading around 83 pence over the next few months.
"It may not come immediately but we suspect the euro will
come under pressure and peripheral yield spreads will widen yet
again in the next few months."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)