(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Pound rises 0.2 pct vs dollar, resistance at 200-day MA
* BoE minutes on Wed could give boost
* Euro/sterling rises past offers in 83.40/50 area
* Greek aid hopes, China easing underpin gains
LONDON, Feb 20 Sterling held firm near
recent highs against the dollar on Monday, helped by better risk
appetite and signs of an economic recovery in the UK, although
it lagged the euro and growth-linked currencies.
Traders said they were wary of pushing sterling much higher
given worries that the nascent UK economic rebound could stutter
and the Bank of England would have to pump more funds into the
economy. The UK's close trade links and the high exposure of its
banks to the euro zone would also check gains.
Underpinned by better global risk sentiment on expectations
a Greek aid deal will be approved later on Monday and after
China cut banks' reserve requirements, the pound was up
0.2 percent at $1.5873, extending gains into a third straight
session. It had risen to $1.5880 earlier in the day, its highest
since Feb. 9.
Many expect it to face strong resistance around $1.5915, the
200-day moving average, which the pound has failed to break
above since October. Traders cited decent offers around $1.5900
while near-term support was at its 100-day moving average of
$1.5689.
"Cable feels perky with the 'risk-on' scenario helping,"
said a London based spot trader. "The 200-day moving average
target has to be overcome first with stops above $1.5930 area.
We are still a bit sceptical about this risk-on trade."
Option barriers at $1.5950 and $1.6000 could also sway
trade, traders said.
Sterling underperformed the euro, with the single currency
rising past sizeable offers in the 83.40-50 pence area to trade
at 83.60 pence, up 0.6 percent on the day. Traders
said if the euro closes above its 55-day moving average of 83.56
pence, more gains could be in store.
The Chinese central bank in a surprise move cut the amount
of cash banks must hold in their reserves on Saturday, in an
effort to spur the world's second-biggest economy. That sparked
a broad rally in riskier assets like stocks and higher-yielding
currencies.
BoE MINUTES
While sterling's recent moves have been dominated by
developments in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including
better-than-expected retail sales numbers, traders said it would
take its cue from the minutes of the Bank of England's
(BoE)latest monetary policy committee meeting, due out on
Wednesday.
Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of foreign exchange strategy at
UBS, said the pound could get a boost from the minutes as they
may show two members of the rate-setting committee voting for
fewer asset purchases.
But he is wary of rallies in sterling as UK unemployment
remains sticky above 8 percent and inflation may undershoot the
BoE's target of 2 percent inflation over the medium term.
"While we think euro/sterling is a sell on rallies given
risks from the euro zone and maintain our end-year 80 pence
target, we are wary of rallies in cable and think current levels
of $1.58-1.59 remain unsustainable," he added.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
showed speculators added to bearish sterling positions in the
week to Feb. 14, suggesting some scope for a short-covering
rally in the near term.
Also, if risk appetite held up in coming days, analysts said
the improved sentiment along with the BoE minutes could see
sterling test its Feb. 8 high of $1.5929.
"Even though the BoE extended the QE target this month, it
seems very likely that the February minutes will extend the
slightly less dovish theme further," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
"Another boost to risk appetite is likely to undermine the
dollar and see cable pushing back to the 2012 high at $1.5929."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Susan Fenton)