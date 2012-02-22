* Sterling slides as BoE minutes increase risk of more QE
* Minutes show 2 votes for a bigger rise in QE in February
* Euro jumps through key levels to 2-mth high of 84.57 pence
* Pound falls 0.8 pct vs dollar, hits 2-mth trade-weighted
low
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 22 Sterling fell to a
two-month low against the euro on Wednesday after Bank of
England minutes unexpectedly showed two policymakers voted for
an even bigger increase in quantitative easing than the bank
implemented this month.
The BoE's David Miles and Adam Posen voted to pump an extra
75 billion pounds into the economy instead of 50 billion,
increasing the possibility that the central bank will opt for
more easing later in the year.
Traders said many in the market had positioned for the risk
of one or two policymakers voting for no QE at all after this
month's BoE inflation report predicted the economy would
improve, dampening expectations of further stimulus.
The surprisingly dovish minutes propelled the euro
to a high of 84.57 pence, a rise of 0.75 percent on
the day, topping the 2012 high of 84.09 pence, the late December
high of 84.22 and potentially paving the way for a move towards
85 pence.
The euro broke firmly out of the relatively narrow range
from 82.22 pence to 84.09 pence that it traded within throughout
2012 and analysts said this could give it more scope for further
gains.
However, the euro's gains could be limited due to concerns
the euro zone still has many hurdles to clear after finally
agreeing a second Greek bailout package as concerns remain about
whether Greece can implement the tough measures demanded of it.
"Markets were wrong-footed after expectations of QE had been
scaled back," said Simon Smith, economist at FXPro.
"I expect sterling will hold onto this weakness against the
euro for the next week or so, but there are still quite a few
hurdles on Greece for the next few weeks and there could be
bigger risks ahead for the euro".
The euro's next target was the 100-day moving average around
84.78 pence. It was last at 84.44 pence.
Sterling's broad falls dragged the pound's trade-weighted
index to a two-month low of 80.4.
CENTRAL BANK CAUTION
Sterling also fell sharply against the dollar,
losing around 0.8 percent on the day to hit $1.5648, its lowest
in a week and well below an earlier high of $1.5816.
This took it just shy of the mid-February low of $1.5644,
which would mark its lowest in around four weeks.
"The minutes have made more QE more likely than the market
had anticipated, and it came as a surprise, which is why there's
been a fairly big move in sterling," said Geraldine Concagh,
economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
"They showed appetite for more QE is probably stronger than
suggested by the inflation report, which is more of a consensus
view".
Recent UK data suggested the economy has picked up at the
beginning of this year, while February's BoE inflation report
predicted growth would improve later in the year and inflation
would drop close to 2 percent in two years.
BoE Deputy Governor Charles Bean echoed this view on
Tuesday, saying Britain's economy looked set for a modest
recovery.
However, policymakers are likely to remain cautious given
that the economy would be very vulnerable to any worsening of
the euro zone debt crisis or to a further rise in oil prices.
"There is a sense that central banks do not want to get too
bullish on hopes for a recovery. There have been a lot of false
dawns," FXPro's Smith said.
(Additional reporting by UK economics team; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)