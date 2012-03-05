* Sterling falls to 10-day low vs dollar of $1.5782

* Greece worries knock riskier assets, including sterling

* Services PMI below forecast, still points to UK recovery

* Euro steady vs sterling but stays weak

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 5 Sterling fell to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday as uncertainty surrounding Greece's bailout weighed broadly on riskier assets, while a weaker-than-expected UK services sector survey also knocked the pound.

Increased worries before a deadline on Thursday for Greece to complete a bond exchange with private creditors could put sterling under further pressure against the dollar, though it may push higher against the euro, analysts said.

The purchasing managers' survey on UK services sector activity, which is key to the economy, fell to 53.8 in February from a 10-month peak of 56.0 in January, below forecasts for a smaller dip to 54.9.

Traders said market rumours of weaker PMI data meant most of sterling's falls came just ahead of the release. Analysts said the reading still suggested the UK economy was recovering and would avoid recession, which limited the pound's falls.

"The PMI was still OK, not as rosy as January but if we get a whole quarter with PMI around 54 then we can write off the risk of recession," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

However, he said the outlook for sterling would largely be determined by the outlook for the euro.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5817 against the dollar , having broken below reported stop-loss sell orders around $1.5800 to hit $1.5782, its weakest since Feb. 24.

This took the pound close to its 100-week moving average around $1.5778. Below there, it would target the 100-day average at $1.5710 and the mid-February low of $1.5644.

If Greece fails to secure a deal with creditors by a deadline on Thursday it would threaten the recently agreed 130-billion-euro bailout deal and risk a chaotic default.

Wariness ahead of this deadline, combined with concerns about global growth after China cut its annual growth target, is likely to continue to pressure riskier currencies, including sterling, while supporting the safe-haven dollar.

"There is nothing really sterling specific driving the market. The euro broke below $1.32, which gave the dollar a general modest lift and there has been a risk-off theme in London trade," said Derek Halpenny, European head of currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Charts pointed to a weaker outlook for sterling versus the dollar after it broke and closed below its 200-day moving average around $1.5892 on Friday.

BETTER OUTLOOK VS EURO

The euro was steady against the pound at 83.36 pence, not far from a 2-1/2-week low of 83.13 pence hit on Friday.

The single currency has chart support around 83.00 pence from a trendline drawn from this year's low, but a break below there would target the January low of 82.22 pence.

Recent firmer UK data have helped support the pound against the euro, dampening the prospect of further monetary easing by the Bank of England.

There is little in the way of events or data in focus for sterling markets this week, with a BoE policy decision on Thursday widely expected to result in no change to the quantitative easing target or to interest rates.

The British Chambers of Commerce, Britain's largest business lobby group, revised down its forecast for growth this year but said Britain will avert recession this year and the BoE will not need to inject more stimulus.

"The UK continues to set itself apart from the problems in Europe despite the fact that it remains one of the key export markets for goods and services," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets. (editing by Ron Askew)