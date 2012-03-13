* Sterling muted as market focuses on U.S. monetary policy
* Less dovish Fed could push pound below $1.56
* UK trade deficit widens less than forecast
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 13 Sterling inched up
against the dollar on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous
session when it hit a near seven-week low, but looked vulnerable
to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would hold off on fresh
monetary stimulus for the economy.
Data showing the UK's goods trade deficit widened less than
expected in January, helped lend some support to the pound, but
analysts said the impact was limited given the focus on U.S.
monetary policy.
Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data due later in the
session may reinforce speculation Fed policymakers will sound
less dovish in the statement accompanying an interest rate
decision at 1815 GMT, although the consensus forecast is for
rates to remain on hold.
A less dovish statement could push sterling below Monday's
trough of $1.5603, its lowest since late January. Downside
resistance was seen around $1.5524, the 61.8 percent retracement
of the early 2012 move from $1.5234 to just below $1.60.
Sterling was last up 0.2 percent at $1.5669, with
traders citing stop loss orders above $1.5680.
"If (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is not particularly dovish
we will see stronger downside in cable," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
The dollar has rallied broadly against most currencies
including sterling in recent sessions as traders expected better
U.S. economic data would reduce the chance of more monetary
stimulus, which tends to weigh on a currency.
Foley said concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and
worries Portugal could be the next sovereign to come under
pressure after Greece secured a debt swap last week were also
adding to dollar strength.
"All of that is contributing to people being reluctant to
push euro/dollar higher and that is very well correlated to
cable right now," she said.
TRADE BALANCE SUPPORTS
The UK trade deficit for January widened compared to the
previous month, reaching 7.53 billion pounds, but undershot
forecasts for a 7.88 billion pound deficit.
Analysts said although the data failed to move sterling
significantly it had helped generate some demand for the pound.
"We are not talking about huge optimism, but some
encouragement. That's probably helping sterling at the margin
today, there is a bit of an increased appetite for risk," said
Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.
The euro dipped 0.5 percent against the pound to
83.72 pence, triggering reported stop loss orders around 83.80
pence as it retreated from a two-week high of 84.24 pence hit
earlier in the session. Traders cited more stops at 83.70 pence.
Market players said recent euro strength had been driven by
sterling's weakness against the dollar, but euro zone concerns
meant the single currency may start to struggle.
Citi strategists said they took profit in a short
euro/sterling trade after stops were triggered at 84.13 pence on
Monday. In a note, the bank said it had been targeting a move to
82.50 pence, and still thought the euro would move moderately
lower over the next three to six months.
