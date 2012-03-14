* Sterling hits 1-month high vs euro of 82.955 pence
* Comes off highs on data showing rise in UK unemployment
* Sterling edges up vs dollar, hits 9-month high vs yen
* Sources say Britain could start selling 100-yr bonds
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 14 Sterling rose to a
one-month high against the euro on Wednesday, lifted by a better
relative outlook for the UK economy, though it edged off highs
after data showing a rise in UK unemployment.
Having broken through chart support, renewed gains could see
the pound test the early January low of 82.22 pence.
The pound has been buoyed by a recent improvement in UK
economic data, including retail sales and housing numbers, which
have lessened the risk of the country slipping into recession
and of further monetary easing by the Bank of England.
By contrast, a weak euro zone economy and concerns about the
risks of the debt crisis spreading beyond Greece continued to
weigh on the single currency.
"Some of the data out of the UK and the U.S. recently
indicates that credit channels may be starting to open up, at
least relative to the euro zone," said Stephen Gallo, head of
market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.
This should boost the dollar and sterling, to the detriment
of the single currency, he said.
The euro fell to 82.955 pence, breaking below
the early March low of 83.13 pence, where there was also support
from a trendline drawn on the charts from the January low.
But the euro trimmed losses and last traded at 83.23 pence
as data showed the UK unemployment rate held at a 13-year high
in the three months to January while the number claiming jobless
benefit last month rose more than forecast.
However, the common currency was well below a peak of 84.24
pence hit on Tuesday, a level which analysts said could now act
as stiff resistance. A break below the Feb. 16 low of 82.77
pence could pave the way for a drop towards the 2012 trough.
RELATIVE RATES
Analysts said since the European Central Bank's second
injection of cheap 3-year funds last month the euro has become
an increasingly favoured currency to fund riskier trades, which
has contributed to its weakness versus sterling.
The pound has been helped by a recent widening in the
difference between short-term UK and German bond yields
, enhancing the appeal of sterling to
investors.
"There's been a huge correction (in euro/sterling) from
yesterday to take it more in line with where relative rates
are," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank,
describing Tuesday's move higher as an "overreaction".
Traders said reported demand from a U.S. investment bank and
longer-term investors lifted the pound, as well as buying of
sterling versus the Japanese yen which helped the UK
currency to hit a 9-month high around 131.50 yen.
Sterling was steady against an otherwise firmer dollar,
trading at $1.5699, after the Federal Reserve sounded a
less downbeat note on the U.S. economic outlook.
The pound pulled comfortably away from Monday's seven-week
low of $1.5603.
Some analysts said a report that Britain could start selling
100-year and perpetual bonds in an attempt to lock in low market
interest rates to cut the future costs of servicing debt was
also supportive for sterling.
The move may ease the UK's debt burden, while some market
players interpreted it as a suggestion that UK bond yields have
hit a trough and are likely to rise from here, which would be
supportive for the pound.