By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 16 Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar on Friday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data tempered investors' recent appetite for the greenback, while the pound also edged to one-month highs on the euro.

A lack of UK data left sterling susceptible to swings in other major currencies, with core U.S. CPI coming in slightly softer than expected, prompting a squeeze of long positions on the U.S. currency which had been built on the back of stronger data and rising Treasury yields.

Sterling rose to a one-week high of $1.5823 to trade with gains of around 0.7 percent on the day, moving well away from a 7-week low of $1.5603 hit at the beginning of the week after strong employment data in the U.S. boosted the dollar broadly.

"There is dollar bearishness today which has helped sterling but I think a clean break above $1.5820 is needed to suggest this move has further to run," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"Recent dollar strength has not been a one-way bet, and it's been seen more against the yen and the Swiss franc than sterling," she added.

Traders said stop-loss buy orders had been triggered on the break of $1.5750, with technical analysts also highlighting the break above the 21-day moving average at $1.5786.

Analysts said strong gains for the pound were unlikely while the outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain with growth expected to stay sluggish. This keeps the focus on whether the Bank of England will need to provide further stimulus through additional quantitative easing, a potential negative for the pound.

A weak picture for the economy has made investors cautious over holding sterling. It took a slight hit after ratings agency Fitch joined Moody's in placing the UK's AAA sovereign rating on negative watch on Wednesday, but strategists said a downgrade may not have a lasting impact.

"Everything is relative and given that we no longer live in a AAA world, any potential downgrade for the UK should have a negligible impact upon borrowing costs," said Commerzbank in a note.

British Finance Minister George Osborne is expected to keep fiscal policy tight in his annual budget statement on Wednesday.

The euro slipped 0.4 percent on the day to hit a one-month low of 82.93 pence. Traders said euro selling at the European Central Bank fixing had knocked the common currency, while a Swiss bank was also a noted seller.

"I don't see euro/sterling heading too much lower from here as there is strong support around the January lows (of 82.22 pence), but this is move that is testament to sterling holding up well generally," said Brooks. (Editing by Toby Chopra)