* Sterling rises to 20-month high vs weak euro
* Pound hits highest in nearly 6 months vs dollar
* But some market players wary before UK GDP data on Weds
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 24 Sterling rose to a 20-month
high against the euro and hit its highest in almost six months
versus the dollar on Tuesday as it remained a popular
alternative to a troubled euro, leaving it poised for more
gains.
The pound has performed strongly in recent days on the back
of data showing an improvement in the UK economy and with
dimming expectations that the Bank of England will opt for a
further bout of quantitative easing via asset purchases.
This comes against the backdrop of political uncertainty in
the Netherlands and France, growing worries about the economic
outlook for the euro zone and worsening debt problems in
peripheral countries, especially Spain. As a result, many
analysts see sterling gaining further towards 80 pence per euro.
The euro fell to 81.435 pence, only just above a
low of 81.43 pence hit in August 2010.
More gains for the pound would see it target the June 2010
high of 80.67 pence per euro, beyond which would mark levels not
seen since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse.
"There is generally a bid tone for sterling against the
euro. Before the end of the second quarter I'd expect to see
euro/sterling around 80 pence, if not lower," said Michael
Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.
"There is a tendency among investors not to have too much
currency exposure to the euro, so receivables in euros are
getting hedged into other currencies and sterling is one of
them."
Barclays said they have raised their forecasts for sterling,
and now see it strengthening to 79 pence in three months and to
76 pence in 12 months (from previous forecasts of 84 pence and
80 pence respectively), based on a more favourable UK economic
outlook.
"Upside risks to our very weak UK growth outlook and sticky
inflation mean the Monetary Policy Committee's current stance
may be too accommodative," their analysts said in a note to
clients.
Sterling has posted solid gains since Bank of England
minutes last week suggested it would not inject more monetary
stimulus into the economy as it fears inflation will now be
greater than expected.
Figures on Tuesday showed Britain's public sector budget
deficit was higher than expected in March, though downward
revisions in previous months meant the government met its
full-year target.
UK GDP DATA A RISK
Against the dollar sterling rose to $1.6159, its
strongest since Oct. 31, 2011. The pound's trade-weighted index
also matched Monday's high of 83.2, its highest level
since August 2009, Bank of England data showed.
But traders said it may struggle to extend gains versus the
U.S. currency, with stiff chart resistance from a trendline
drawn from a high in late December at $1.6163, while just above
that is the late October high at $1.6167.
Sterling may be hampered by key data on Wednesday, when the
first estimate of UK first quarter gross domestic product will
show whether the economy avoided a recession.
It is expected to show the economy grew a modest 0.1 percent
after shrinking 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2011.
Some analysts see a risk of GDP showing a further
contraction due to very weak construction output and this could
weigh temporarily on sterling. However, it may only be
short-lived given a much more worrying euro zone economic
outlook.
"GDP data will set the starting point in terms of whether
there will be more QE. It will show whether the economy is
improving and give a sense of the trajectory of growth going
forward," said Lauren Rosborough, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
SocGen sees euro/sterling falling to 80 pence in the medium
term, though Rosborough said the pound could struggle to vault
$1.62 against the dollar.
Investors became more wary about the euro as the
Netherlands' governing coalition collapsed after failing to
agree budget cuts, and on worries about the outcome of next
month's French presidential election.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)