By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 1 Sterling backed away from
multi-month highs on Tuesday in holiday-affected trade after a
weaker-than-forecast manufacturing survey highlighted UK
economic fragility and the risk that a stronger currency may
dent exports.
Its losses were limited, however, with the pound still seen
as a popular alternative to an ailing euro, with some analysts
believing UK first quarter gross domestic product data may be
revised up after last week's unexpected contraction.
The purchasing managers' index on manufacturing dropped to
50.5 in April from 51.9 in March, the lowest since December and
well below forecasts for 51.5. But it remained above the 50
level that separates growth from contraction.
UK new export orders posted their steepest fall since May
2009, suggesting recent gains in sterling - which hit a 32-month
trade-weighted high on Monday - could be starting to hurt trade.
The euro hit a high of 81.985 pence, its
strongest in nearly a week and well clear of a 22-month low of
81.23 pence hit on Monday, though volumes were low with most
European markets closed for the May Day holiday.
The common currency was last up 0.3 percent at 81.80 pence,
with traders saying hefty offers above 82 pence capped its
gains, keeping it below an April 25 peak of 82.22.
"We saw some spike in euro/sterling after the
worse-than-expected PMI, but it is still above the magic 50
number and marks some kind of return to normality after a strong
reading in March," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske
Bank.
Sterling's trade-weighted index dropped to 83.1, off
Monday's high of 83.6, its strongest since August 2009.
Hydeskov said the euro's rise was unlikely to last, given
growing concerns about debt problems in Spain and political
uncertainty in France ahead of presidential elections this
weekend. Danske forecasts euro/sterling to fall to 81 in three
months, with a risk of it testing 80 pence.
Sterling's next target against the euro is the June 2010
high of 80.67 pence. Beyond there would take it to levels not
seen since the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse in autumn
2008.
Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.15 percent
at $1.6206, below an eight-month peak of $1.6304 hit on Monday.
FRAGILE ECONOMY
Sterling has performed well since April's Bank of England
policy minutes dampened speculation of increases in the bank's
325 billion pound asset purchase programme.
With its high levels of debt and strong trade links to a
troubled euro zone, however, the UK economy remains fragile and
more monetary easing remains a possibility.
Exports may also be hit further in the coming months as the
euro zone economy weakens, especially if the pound continues to
rise, posing risks to the British government's aim to rebalance
the economy away from dependence on domestic demand.
Analysts said the equivalent PMI survey on the more dominant
services sector on Thursday could have a bigger impact on
sterling if it came in on the weak side.
There is also a risk that speculators may get overly upbeat
about the pound's prospects, leaving room for a pullback. The
latest IMM positioning data showed speculators flipped to a
small long position in the week to April 24.
"Positioning data shows investors went long of sterling for
the first time since August and there is scope for a bit of
unwinding of those positions," said Jeremy Stretch, currency
strategist at CIBC.
"North of $1.63 sterling looks toppish. While it is in a
$1.50-$1.60 range it looks pretty fairly valued".
(Editing by John Stonestreet)