* Sterling shrugs off below-forecast UK services PMI
* Benefits as UK economy outperforming euro zone
* Could push higher still against single currency
* Services PMI data due at 0828 GMT
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 3 Sterling hovered just shy of a
22-month high against the euro on Thursday as a services sector
survey left the impression that the UK economy was in better
shape than the euro zone even though the result was weaker than
expected.
Investors kept buying the pound as an alternative to the
common currency, which is saddled with a drawn-out debt crisis,
and analysts expected sterling to continue its broad ascent.
Britain's dominant service sector grew more slowly than
expected in April, a purchasing managers' survey showed,
although firms' optimism rose to a two-year high and hiring
picked up pace.
The euro was at 81.14 pence and very close to
matching a low of 81.13 pence hit on Wednesday, which marked its
weakest level since June 2010. It quickly resumed falls after
gaining briefly in the wake of the UK PMI data.
"It remains the case that there appears to be underlying
demand for the pound which isn't shaken by domestic economic
factors," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.
"There is still a general distrust of the euro, and the
pound is benefiting from that through investor appetite for UK
assets, especially gilts and central London property."
Further gains would see sterling target the 2010 high of
80.67 pence per euro, beyond which would mark levels not seen
since the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Derks said he expected sterling to reach 80 pence per euro
by the end of the second quarter.
The UK services PMI index fell to 53.3 in April from 55.3 in
March, below forecasts for a smaller drop to 54.2, and followed
weaker manufacturing and construction PMI earlier this week.
However, the sectors remained in expansionary territory and
continued to suggest the UK economy is faring much better than
the euro zone, with manufacturing PMI data for the region on
Wednesday revealing a much deeper-than-expected contraction.
"The recession in the euro zone is deepening. Euro/sterling
has definitely got further to fall," said Richard Driver,
analyst at Caxton FX.
ECB AWAITED
The common currency was broadly weak before a European
Central Bank decision and news conference, which is likely to
strike a dovish tone on the euro zone's growth outlook. It was
also pressured after a sale of Spain sold 3- and 5-year bonds
but at a cost of much higher yields.
The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold
when it announces its decision at 1145 GMT. The news conference
is due at 1230 GMT.
Against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, sterling
was at 83.5, according to Bank of England data, just shy
of its recent 32-month high of 83.6.
Sterling has performed well since Bank of England minutes
for April suggested chances were lessening that the central bank
will opt for more asset purchases under its quantitative easing
programme, given policymakers' concerns about high inflation.
BoE governor Mervyn King echoed that tone in an interview
with BBC radio on Thursday, saying inflation was still too high
and that the economy looked set to recover slowly this year
despite a weak start.
Economic concerns remained, however. A survey by mortgage
lender Nationwide on Thursday showed British house prices fell
in April by 0.2 percent, confounding expectations for a 0.5
percent rise.
Against the dollar sterling dipped 0.1 percent to
$1.6181, taking it well below an 8-month high of $1.6304 hit on
Monday, with analysts saying $1.63 was likely to prove a stiff
hurdle to break.
Below $1.6153 would mark a one-week low and traders cited
talk of stop loss sell orders below $1.6150.
Local elections take place in Britain on Thursday where
voters may voice discontent with the current Conservative-led
coalition government and its austerity measures designed to
bring down the country's deficit.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)