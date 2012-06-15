* Sterling recovers from earlier falls
* Talk of SNB buying cable supports UK currency
* Traders looking ahead to Greek election on Sunday
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 15 Sterling recovered on Friday as
investors cut bearish bets ahead of a Greek election while some
cheered UK policymakers' pre-emptive move to cushion the economy
from the euro crisis even though expectations of more easing are
likely to limit gains.
Traders said the British pound drew support from talk that
the Swiss National Bank was recycling euros in its foreign
exchange reserves into sterling. The SNB has stepped up its
intervention by purchasing large amounts of euros to protect the
cap on the Swiss franc, currently pegged at 1.20 francs.
Against the euro, sterling was slightly higher
at 81.10 pence per euro, recovering from lows struck after the
Bank of England announced an emergency liquidity package to
support the banking system and Governor Mervyn King suggested
more easing could be on its way.
The pound was flat on the day at $1.5555, off a
session low of $1.5476 with resistance seen around $1.5601 - the
high struck on June 7. It failed to get a boost like other
currencies perceived to be risky - even the euro - after weak
U.S. data raised the chances of more monetary easing by the
Federal Reserve.
"I think sterling will stick to its recent trading range.
The BoE and Fed are both on the unrelenting path of money
printing and when one seems to have calmed down, the other one
starts again," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
The BoE's move to prevent the rapidly deteriorating euro
zone crisis pushing the UK economy into an even deeper recession
was expected to help sterling eke out gains against the euro in
the next few weeks.
"We expect the impact of the new policies to be positive or
at worst neutral in the longer run. Look to buy sterling on dips
against dollar or the euro, depending on the Greek election
outcome," Lloyds Bank said in a note.
GREEK ELECTIONS
The BoE's activation of an extended collateral term repo
facility at a rate of 25 basis points above policy rates led to
a sharp drop in sterling Libor rates, eating into the currency's
interest rate advantage.
"I think policy activism is a positive, and want to use any
sterling weakness as a chance to buy, but the rate-currency
correlation argues for patience," said Kit Juckes, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
A bigger-than-expected British trade deficit for April had
also earlier weighed on the pound, but the focus quickly shifted
to the Greek election at the weekend. The election could
determine whether the debt-laden country stays in the euro zone.
A win for pro-bailout parties such as the conservative New
Democracy could trigger demand for perceived riskier assets, but
any relief rally is expected to be temporary given the dire
state of Greece's economy and concerns about Spanish banks.
"If we see a 'positive' outcome of the election on Sunday in
Greece - i.e. win for New Democracy - the pound should rally,
especially against the dollar, and against the yen," said
Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.