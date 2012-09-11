* Sterling lifted on optimism before German court ruling on
Weds
* Dollar also weaker on prospect of more monetary easing
* Better UK trade data also helps pound
LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling rose to a four-month
high against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a
favourable German court ruling on a euro zone bailout fund this
week, prospects of more U.S. monetary easing and better UK
economic data.
The pound rose 0.3 percent to hit $1.6026, close to
Friday's peak of $1.6035 which marked its strongest since May
15. Traders said it may face resistance before a reported
options barrier at $1.6050.
It was buoyed in tandem with the euro after Germany's
constitutional court said it would not postpone its ruling on
the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, due on Wednesday,
despite a last-minute legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.
The dollar also lost ground on anticipation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will opt for more monetary easing when it
announces its latest policy decision on Thursday.
"There is good momentum for sterling," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital
Markets.
"The international context is constructive and the domestic
picture is encouraging and that is consistent with near-term
strength, especially if it manages to stay above $1.60."
UK DATA IMPROVES
Analysts said this week's events in the euro zone and the
U.S. were likely to drive the pound's movements over the coming
days, although recent signs the UK economy may exit recession in
the second half of this year have helped to lift the currency.
Figures on Wednesday showed the UK's trade deficit narrowed
more than expected in July while an earlier survey from
recruitment firm Manpower revealed firms were planning to step
up hiring.
This added to a better picture on the outlook for the UK
economy after data last week showed British industrial
production jumped at its fastest pace in 25 years in July.
"A few weeks ago everyone was betting on another round of QE
(quantitative easing) from the Bank of England. If the numbers
continue to come in on the strong side the market will question
whether there will be more QE and that will be supportive for
sterling," BMO's Childe-Freeman said.
A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on
Tuesday also showed UK house prices fell at a slower pace in
August.
Against the euro sterling edged up, with the
euro down 0.1 percent at 79.71 pence. However, the single
currency stayed within reach of a two-month high of 80.11 pence
reached on Monday.
The euro has performed well since the European Central Bank
unveiled a bold plan last week to lower borrowing costs of
peripheral euro zone countries.
Strong rhetoric by the ECB in recent weeks has diminished
the role sterling played earlier this year as a safe haven for
investors seeking alternatives to the single currency during a
deepening euro zone debt crisis.
"The factors weakening the euro and strengthening sterling
have waned in the last few weeks," said Simon Smith, economist
at FXPro.
But analysts said the euro may face strong resistance around
the 80 pence level that could mean it will struggle to sustain a
break above there even if the German constitutional court
decision on Wednesday is positive.