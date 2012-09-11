* Sterling lifted on optimism before German court ruling on Weds

* Dollar also weaker on prospect of more monetary easing

* Better UK trade data also helps pound

LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling rose to a four-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a favourable German court ruling on a euro zone bailout fund this week, prospects of more U.S. monetary easing and better UK economic data.

The pound rose 0.3 percent to hit $1.6026, close to Friday's peak of $1.6035 which marked its strongest since May 15. Traders said it may face resistance before a reported options barrier at $1.6050.

It was buoyed in tandem with the euro after Germany's constitutional court said it would not postpone its ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, due on Wednesday, despite a last-minute legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.

The dollar also lost ground on anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for more monetary easing when it announces its latest policy decision on Thursday.

"There is good momentum for sterling," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The international context is constructive and the domestic picture is encouraging and that is consistent with near-term strength, especially if it manages to stay above $1.60."

UK DATA IMPROVES

Analysts said this week's events in the euro zone and the U.S. were likely to drive the pound's movements over the coming days, although recent signs the UK economy may exit recession in the second half of this year have helped to lift the currency.

Figures on Wednesday showed the UK's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in July while an earlier survey from recruitment firm Manpower revealed firms were planning to step up hiring.

This added to a better picture on the outlook for the UK economy after data last week showed British industrial production jumped at its fastest pace in 25 years in July.

"A few weeks ago everyone was betting on another round of QE (quantitative easing) from the Bank of England. If the numbers continue to come in on the strong side the market will question whether there will be more QE and that will be supportive for sterling," BMO's Childe-Freeman said.

A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on Tuesday also showed UK house prices fell at a slower pace in August.

Against the euro sterling edged up, with the euro down 0.1 percent at 79.71 pence. However, the single currency stayed within reach of a two-month high of 80.11 pence reached on Monday.

The euro has performed well since the European Central Bank unveiled a bold plan last week to lower borrowing costs of peripheral euro zone countries.

Strong rhetoric by the ECB in recent weeks has diminished the role sterling played earlier this year as a safe haven for investors seeking alternatives to the single currency during a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

"The factors weakening the euro and strengthening sterling have waned in the last few weeks," said Simon Smith, economist at FXPro.

But analysts said the euro may face strong resistance around the 80 pence level that could mean it will struggle to sustain a break above there even if the German constitutional court decision on Wednesday is positive.