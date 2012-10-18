* Sterling supported by better-than-expected retail sales

* Data adds to cautious optimism on UK growth

* More gains dependent on QE expectations, euro zone

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling steadied against the dollar on Thursday after better-than-expected retail sales data added to signs of improvement in the UK economy.

Retail sales for September rose 0.6 percent on the month, beating forecasts for a 0.4 percent increase.

The pound was last trading close to flat on the day at $1.6137 after earlier hitting a session high of $1.6171. It remained in sight of the previous day's peak of $1.6178, the highest level since Oct. 5, that it scaled after better-than-expected UK employment data.

Strategists said improving data raised the possibility of the economy recovering in the third quarter of 2012 after three consecutive quarters of contraction.

"We have had a couple of modest data surprises that argue the underlying trend might be stronger than people expected," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays.

Subbarao said the strength of the UK economy was only one factor affecting sterling, however, with expectations of more monetary easing from the Bank of England in November and developments in the euro zone also having an impact.

Although a run of better data may temper bets of another round of quantitative easing next month, many market players were still pricing in further asset purchases.

"The MPC is still likely to extend QE next month and that's going to weigh on sterling. European issues also matter a lot and that's out of the hands of UK policymakers," Subbarao added.

BoE minutes released on Wednesday showed members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) were split over the need for more stimulus. QE is usually negative for the pound as it increases the supply of the currency.

Some strategists saw potential for strong gains in the pound given growing expectations the UK will emerge from recession in the third quarter. Broad dollar weakness stemming from the U.S. Federal Reserve's open-ended monetary easing programme could also boost sterling.

BNP Paribas strategists recommended buying sterling from $1.6140 without multi-month target of $1.6800.

SPAIN IN FOCUS

The euro steadied against the pound to last trade little changed on the day at 81.21 pence, off a four-month high of 81.37 pence struck on Wednesday.

It earlier dipped to a session low of 81.10 pence after the UK retail sales data. Technical charts showed a sustained break below its 200-day moving average around 81.12 pence could push the single currency lower.

Expectations that Spain is slowly moving closer to asking for financial aid - a move that would enable the European Central Bank to buy Spanish debt - have supported the euro in recent weeks.

Last month the ECB unveiled plans for a bond-buying programme, dubbed "Outright Monetary Transactions" (OMT), which have helped reassure investors and taken some of the pressure off indebted peripheral euro zone countries.

"We've been pushing closer towards that 81.50 level in euro/sterling. If the OMTs are aggressive it will be very euro positive," said Stephen Gallo, currency strategist at Credit Agricole, referring to the potential scale of any ECB bond-buying.

Investors were not anticipating a bailout request at a two-day summit of European leaders starting on Thursday.

Any signs of strong disagreement among officials over plans for a banking union or measures to help struggling Spain and Greece could knock the single currency.