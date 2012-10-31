* Sterling gains against dollar for second straight day
* Euro/sterling flat, month-end demand supports single
currency
* SNB raises sterling's share in FX reserves
LONDON, Oct 31 Sterling extended gains against
the dollar on Wednesday, underpinned by robust UK data that has
lowered chances of further monetary easing and drawn more
sovereign investors to the pound.
The pound rose for a second straight day, trading
0.3 percent higher at $1.6120 and edging closer to last week's
high of $1.6144. Near-term support is seen at its 55-day moving
average of $1.6027 with bids from Asian central banks cited at
around $1.6080 and $1.6150.
Against the euro, the pound was steady. The euro
was trading at 80.70 pence, with month-end demand for euros from
an European central bank going through smoothly.
Beyond these flows, investors are positioning for a weaker
single currency in coming weeks and many expect it to drop
towards recent lows of 80.02 pence struck last Friday.
"We expect euro/sterling to drift lower to 80 pence in the
coming weeks because, while the UK economy is showing signs of a
recovery, growth in the euro zone, especially Germany, looks to
be in a downtrend," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at
Caxton FX.
Latest data from the Swiss National Bank showed it had cut
its exposure in euros from 60 percent to 48 percent while
raising its holdings in sterling to 7 percent from 3 percent in
the third quarter.
Better-than-expected consumer credit, mortgage data and CBI
retail sales data have added to a brighter picture of the UK
economy. That comes after data last week showed the UK leapt out
of recession in the third quarter.
"The pound is looking more composed again after CBI's
distributive trades survey reinforced hopes that Britain's
economic recovery is on the right path," said Nawaz Ali, UK
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
He said investors were looking to Bank of England deputy
governor Charlie Bean's speech later in the day for hints on
policy before next week's monetary policy committee meeting.
The slew of better-than-expected UK data has lowered chances
for further monetary easing from the BoE next month and driven
investors to buy the pound, although there are still lingering
concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
The latest snapshot of British consumer confidence
highlighted the fragility of the UK's recovery from recession, a
survey by researchers Gfk NOP showed on Wednesday.
Some BoE policymakers have flagged a weaker outlook for
growth in the fourth-quarter. Purchasing Manufacturers' Index
data for manufacturing, construction and services due this week
and next week will be watched for an indication of UK economic
health into the fourth quarter.
While good activity data will lift sterling broadly,
disappointing numbers could see the pound slip back towards the
$1.60 mark. Technically, though, charts were suggesting more
gains in the pound against the dollar in the near term.
"The 100-day moving average is in the process of crossing
above the 200-day moving average. This suggests we may see it
break on the upside," James Hughes, chief market analyst at
Alpari wrote in a note.