* Sterling edges down from Nov. 1 peak vs dollar
* Pound steady vs euro within 81.65-79.60 pence range
* CBI orders show December improvement
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Dec 13 Sterling pulled back from a
recent six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors
took some profits after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new
round of monetary stimulus.
Some strategists said sterling could strengthen against the
dollar in coming weeks, however, if Bank of England policymakers
hold off from signalling further easing in Britain.
Sterling dipped 0.1 percent to $1.6131, retreating
from a six-week high of $1.6173 hit on Wednesday after the Fed
said it would bolster its quantitative easing programme by $45
billion a month, on top of $40 billion the Fed is already buying
in mortgage-backed securities.
The pound has rallied more than 2 percent against the dollar
in the last month as markets positioned for more
asset-purchasing from the Fed, prompting some investors to take
profit on earlier bets that the pound would rise.
"Sterling/dollar rallied from (around) $1.58 on Nov. 15 to
$1.6172 yesterday so there was probably a little profit-taking,"
said Ned Rumpeltin, Head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard
Chartered.
Rumpeltin said the dollar's recovery after the initial Fed
announcement suggested markets were getting less sensitive to
the major central banks printing money, which tends to weigh on
a currency by boosting supply.
Although the extra $45 billion a month announced by the Fed
was in line with expectations, policymakers surprised markets by
explicitly linking its policy path to unemployment and
inflation.
Some strategists said there was now scope for sterling to
rally against the dollar if the BoE decides to hold off from
more easing for the time being.
"Buying $85 billion of assets ... is definitely more
aggressive than QE2," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at
ING, referring to the Fed's previous bond-buying scheme.
"It depends on how the Bank of England reacts but in the
interim the pressure is for the dollar to weaken and
sterling/dollar to push up to $1.63 by the end of December."
UK ECONOMY SEEN FRAGILE
The euro was last flat at 80.96 pence, holding
within the range roughly between 81.65 and 79.60 pence that it
has traded in since October.
Strategists said the euro could gain some support after the
European Union agreed to make the European Central Bank the
bloc's banking supervisor.
Data showed British factory orders rose above their long-run
average this month, though there was little reaction in
sterling.
Investors will also focus on UK finance minister George
Osborne's evidence to a parliamentary committee on his mid-year
budget statement later in the session.
Osborne downgraded growth forecasts and said the country
will miss debt-cutting goals in his Autumn Statement last week,
raising concerns the UK will lose its prized AAA credit
rating.
Strategists said moves in euro/sterling were likely to be
dominated by developments in the euro zone in coming months.
Markets are waiting to see whether Spain will apply for aid,
triggering the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme that
is seen as providing a backstop to peripheral debt markets.
In a 2013 outlook Morgan Stanley said euro/sterling would
hit 83 pence in the first quarter of 2013 on condition the
bond-buying scheme is implemented, before dropping back towards
78 pence by the end of the year.