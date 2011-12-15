* Euro/sterling holding within sight of near 10-month low

* Developments in Europe seen as chief sterling driver

* UK retail sales hold up surprisingly well

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 15 Sterling inched higher versus the euro on Thursday, hovering close to a near 10-month high hit in the previous session, and looked likely to benefit from any further signs that euro zone policymakers are struggling to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The pound also strengthened versus the dollar, recouping some losses after hitting a two-month low on Wednesday.

Market players said UK retail sales data for November helped lend some support to sterling. Despite a worse-than-expected month-on-month decline of 0.4 percent, analysts said the underlying trend was surprisingly robust as previous months were revised higher.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the pound at 83.81 pence, just holding above Wednesday's trough when it sank to 83.72 pence, its lowest level since mid-February.

Traders said there was interest to sell into any rally but the single currency was likely to find strong support from corporate demand around 83.33 pence, equivalent to the 1.20 euro level in sterling/euro.

"The retail sales data has been sterling supportive. Even though the annual pace is low, it is good in the current environment," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"But the European debt crisis is the dominant factor for euro/sterling. I think we will be between 83 and 84 pence for the rest of this year."

The pound rose 0.3 percent on the day versus the dollar to $1.5514, having dropped to a two-month low of $1.5408 in the previous session. Traders said there was decent UK corporate demand for sterling even around the day's highs of $1.5525.

Sterling has been largely driven by negative sentiment towards the euro rather than UK fundamentals in recent sessions, meaning it tends to come under pressure versus the safe haven dollar when investor appetite for risk ebbs.

UK OUTLOOK MIXED

Analysts said sterling's recent gains versus the euro mostly reflected euro zone debt worries after a European Union summit last week offered no hope the crisis will be resolved soon.

Danske Bank's Hydeskov said euro/sterling had potential to test 81 pence in early 2012 if the political uncertainty in Europe persisted, but would struggle to break below that level unless the European Central Bank cuts rates, reducing the premium for holding the single currency.

The ECB last week cut rates to 1 percent, matching their lowest ever level, while the Bank of England has held rates at a record low of 0.5 percent since March 2009. In October the BoE raised its quantitative easing target to 275 billion pounds to help boost Britain's flagging economy.

Some market players have predicted more gains for sterling versus the euro in coming weeks as investors opt for the relative safety of UK government bonds over euro zone assets.

But Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said although sterling was benefitting from some safe haven flows out of the euro zone, investors were likely to be unsettled by poor UK fundamentals, meaning any upside could be limited.

Any signs of dissent among members of the ruling coalition after Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron vetoed proposed EU treaty changes last week, to the dismay of many of his Liberal Democrat partners, could also weigh on the pound.

"I would say since last week the outlook for sterling has probably deteriorated. We have always been able to say while UK fundamentals are weak we have an austerity plan and a single coherent government, but that is less clear now," Foley said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)