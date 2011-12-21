* Pound rises to 11-month high versus euro
* Sterling trade versus dollar volatile after ECB tender
* BoE minutes dovish as anticipated, leaves door open for QE
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling hit a fresh
11-month high against the euro on Wednesday after
greater-than-expected take up at the European Central Bank's
first ever three-year lending operation did little to alleviate
concerns about the scale of the region's debt crisis.
The pound shrugged off dovish Bank of England minutes that
kept the possibility of more quantitative easing on the table,
with many market players seeing the UK currency as a relative
safe haven from the debt troubles in the euro zone.
The euro fell around 0.2 percent to 83.31 pence, it's lowest
level since mid-January. Market players saw any rebound running
into resistance around 84 pence, a level that previously acted
as strong support.
"Sterling is still seen as a safe haven from the sovereign
bond point of view with the UK still retaining its triple-A
rating," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
Banks snapped up the European Central Bank's first ever
offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, taking nearly 490
billion euros, well above the 310 billion forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Many perceived riskier currencies, including sterling,
earlier rallied against the dollar on expectations the tender
would help the region's banks lower their funding costs.
But initial gains following the tender results were quickly
given back as some investors booked profits. One market player
said it was a classic case of buy the rumour, sell the fact.
Sterling hit a session high of $1.5775 versus the dollar,
just below resistance from the Nov. 30 high of $1.5780, before
paring gains to trade up 0.15 percent on the day at $1.5679.
Some market players interpreted the strong demand for
long-term funds as a sign of severe strains among euro zone
banks.
"There are worries going forward that there are huge funding
issues coming to the fore and all this is doing is papering over
the cracks of a crumbling house," an FX spot trader said.
Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's
value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners,
rose to 81.6, its highest since March.
Investors appeared to shrug off a warning from ratings
agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating is under
threat from the euro zone debt crisis. Many analysts said that
risk was already obvious..
BOE MINUTES
Bank of England policymakers left the door open for an
additional injection of cash into the faltering economy in
February, judging that the time was not ripe yet for more easing
given uncertainty about the euro crisis.
All nine members of the central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee voted to maintain the target level of quantitative
asset purchases at 275 billion pounds and the key interest rate
unchanged at the record low of 0.5 percent.
However, some of the policymakers flagged their readiness to
boost the economy further.
"In normal times if a central bank was doing more QE it
would be negative for a currency but we have reached an
environment where the fact the BoE is ready to act is a positive
thing," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.
BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market
in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows
out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed
on euro/sterling.
UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the
same time as the BoE minutes, were slightly lower than the
market had anticipated, underlining that the budget situation
was showing signs of improvement.
That is in contrast with the deteriorating budgetary
conditions in the most of the euro zone, backing investors' view
that sterling is a safer bet within Europe.
(Editing by Anna Willard)