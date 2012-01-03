* Pound gains vs dollar on short covering, risk sentiment

* Euro/sterling rises, but stays close to lowest in a year

* UK manufacturing PMI better than forecast

* But UK economy still faces bleak 2012

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 3 Sterling rose versus the dollar on Tuesday as better-than-expected global economic data supported riskier currencies and after a survey showed UK manufacturing activity contracted less than forecast in December.

The data showed British manufacturing showed signs of stabilising as orders from Germany and China picked up, with the purchasing managers' index rising to 49.6 last month from 47.7 in November, beating expectations for 47.4.

However, analysts said the survey would not alter the view that the UK risks slipping into another recession. Over the fourth quarter as a whole it showed manufacturing recorded its worst performance since the second quarter of 2009.

Sterling was up 0.7 percent versus the dollar at $1.5608, having hit the day's high of $1.5625. It extended gains after stop-loss orders were triggered on the break above $1.5600, traders said.

The pound's gains mainly tracked a broad rise in riskier currencies and assets after better Chinese manufacturing and services data and a sharper-than-expected drop in German unemployment.

Sterling underperformed the euro, which rose 0.2 percent to 83.49 pence. However, the euro was still close to its recent low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since early January 2011. Below there, it would target the Jan. 2011 low of 82.85 pence.

"Given the extent of short euro positioning it is not surprising to see euro/sterling has ground higher and it may squeeze a little higher," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

However, he said around the 84.00 area would "provide a reasonable opportunity to sell at better levels".

The pound gained around 2.5 percent versus the euro over 2011 and has risen from above 86 pence per euro in early December as investors shifted from the single currency as the euro zone debt crisis intensified.

Most analysts expect the pound to gain further versus the euro in the coming weeks and months, although the euro could recover a little as investors take profit on short positions they have built up in the single currency.

"We start the year with a neutral bias and look out (for) whether the cross rate (euro/sterling) is ready for some kind of short-covering rally after the December sell-off," analysts at KBC said in a note to clients.

Data last week from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed currency speculators boosted bets against the euro to a record high in the week to Dec. 27.

Although the pound has benefited from the euro's troubles, many analysts are sceptical the currency can be considered a safe haven, given a fragile UK economy and debt levels that are still high despite the government's measures to cut the fiscal deficit.

A Financial Times survey showed economists expect a bleak 2012 which could rival 2009 for economic weakness in Britain as output is hit by the euro zone debt crisis. (Editing by Susan Fenton)