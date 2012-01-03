* Pound gains vs dollar on short covering, risk sentiment
* Euro/sterling rises, but stays close to lowest in a year
* UK manufacturing PMI better than forecast
* But UK economy still faces bleak 2012
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 3 Sterling rose versus the
dollar on Tuesday as better-than-expected global economic data
supported riskier currencies and after a survey showed UK
manufacturing activity contracted less than forecast in
December.
The data showed British manufacturing showed signs of
stabilising as orders from Germany and China picked up, with the
purchasing managers' index rising to 49.6 last month from 47.7
in November, beating expectations for 47.4.
However, analysts said the survey would not alter the view
that the UK risks slipping into another recession. Over the
fourth quarter as a whole it showed manufacturing recorded its
worst performance since the second quarter of 2009.
Sterling was up 0.7 percent versus the dollar at
$1.5608, having hit the day's high of $1.5625. It extended gains
after stop-loss orders were triggered on the break above
$1.5600, traders said.
The pound's gains mainly tracked a broad rise in riskier
currencies and assets after better Chinese manufacturing and
services data and a sharper-than-expected drop in German
unemployment.
Sterling underperformed the euro, which rose 0.2 percent to
83.49 pence. However, the euro was still close to
its recent low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since early January
2011. Below there, it would target the Jan. 2011 low of 82.85
pence.
"Given the extent of short euro positioning it is not
surprising to see euro/sterling has ground higher and it may
squeeze a little higher," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC.
However, he said around the 84.00 area would "provide a
reasonable opportunity to sell at better levels".
The pound gained around 2.5 percent versus the euro over
2011 and has risen from above 86 pence per euro in early
December as investors shifted from the single currency as the
euro zone debt crisis intensified.
Most analysts expect the pound to gain further versus the
euro in the coming weeks and months, although the euro could
recover a little as investors take profit on short positions
they have built up in the single currency.
"We start the year with a neutral bias and look out (for)
whether the cross rate (euro/sterling) is ready for some kind of
short-covering rally after the December sell-off," analysts at
KBC said in a note to clients.
Data last week from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed currency speculators boosted bets against the euro to a
record high in the week to Dec. 27.
Although the pound has benefited from the euro's troubles,
many analysts are sceptical the currency can be considered a
safe haven, given a fragile UK economy and debt levels that are
still high despite the government's measures to cut the fiscal
deficit.
A Financial Times survey showed economists expect a bleak
2012 which could rival 2009 for economic weakness in Britain as
output is hit by the euro zone debt crisis.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)