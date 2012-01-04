* Sterling near 1-yr high vs euro after German auction

* Pound slips vs dollar, traders cite Mideast GBP/USD offers

* GBP selling risks seen in 2012 if UK economy weakens

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Jan 4 Sterling approached a one-year high versus the euro on Wednesday as the single currency dipped after tepid demand at a German bond auction, but the pound fell versus the dollar on concerns the UK economy will continue to struggle in 2012.

The UK currency retreated from early gains against the dollar with traders citing hefty offers, including those from Middle eastern participants and retail investors, while near-term support was seen at the day's trough.

Against the euro, sterling was bolstered by the view that the UK economy, for all its weaknesses, was doing better than the euro zone, which many in the market believe is heading for recession as its debt crisis deepens.

Analysts said investors continue to prefer the pound versus the euro, but added that it remained at risk of selling versus the dollar if more signs start to show that Britain may also slip into a recession this year.

"Maybe the UK is approaching a consensus (for a recession) but it's not there yet. And there's no break-up risk, so people are more willing to allocate funding from a passive perspective at the start of the year," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

However, he added that UBS remained negative on sterling in the longer term.

Germany found adequate demand at an auction of 10-year government bonds on Wednesday, but the bid-to-cover ratio indicator of interest remains below the average seen at 10-year sales in 2011.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to a session low of 83.15 pence. A fall below 83.02 pence would take the single currency to its weakest in around a year.

Focus is on whether the pound will hold gains beyond 83.30 per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers.

That level has proven to be a rough support for the euro for the past two weeks.

Sterling slipped 0.3 percent to $1.5602, retreating from an earlier climb to a session high of $1.5669.

The pound hovered within range of a five-week high of $1.5775 hit late in December, but that level was seen as key resistance given that sterling has failed to break above $1.5775/80 on three occasions in the past month or so.

Traders said they were seeing strong demand to sell the UK currency since the start of the week, adding that offers around $1.5700 would limit its upside.

"I am a substantial net seller this morning," said a trader in London, adding that the demand his bank was seeing for the pound was coming from electronic systems.

He said he had no interest in buying the pound below $1.5600. Others in the market cited bids around that level.

ECONOMY RISKS

While many in the market believe Britain will struggle as the government stays the course of drastic austerity measures to maintain its prized AAA credit rating, another run of sluggish figures has made investors more pessimistic about the economy.

Data on Wednesday showed that while UK mortgage approvals rose in December, overall lending was sluggish, while money supply remained weak in November. Other figures showed a pick-up in the construction sector last month.

Overall, the figures underscored a weak outlook for consumer demand and suggested that monetary policy may remain extremely accommodative to boost the economy.

They followed data on Tuesday showing a slump in manufacturing in the fourth quarter, which suggested a looming recession in 2012.

"(Wednesday's data) keeps the spectre of more QE from the Bank of England in view as it suggests inflation pressures are non-existent, which could limit GBP gains in the medium-term," Forex.com analysts said in a note.

Many in the market believe the Bank of England will continue to buy UK assets from the market this year, while some analysts see the prospect of increased purchases. This would further flood the market with pounds, reducing its demand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)