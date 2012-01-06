(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Sterling climbs to new 16-month high vs euro
* Looming Spanish, Italian auctions keep investors on edge
* UK more vulnerable vs dollar, U.S. NFP due 1330 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 6 Sterling rose to a fresh
16-month high against the euro on Friday and looked set to stay
supported as investors concerned about euro zone sovereign
funding pressures reached for the relative safety of the UK
currency.
The euro dropped to 82.39 pence, its lowest
level since September 2010 before finding support from reported
bids around 82.30-40 pence. It was last close to flat on the day
at 82.49 pence.
Market players said the pound's strength was down to euro
zone woes rather than strong domestic fundamentals, even though
data on Thursday showed a pick-up in UK service sector activity.
Those figures were tempered on Friday by data showing UK
house prices fell 0.9 percent on the month in December,
confounding expectations of a modest improvement. There was
little impact on the currency.
"I think euro/sterling will continue to go lower. All the
problems that have caused euro zone bond markets to sell off in
the fourth quarter have not only not been resolved, they look
set to intensify," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank
of New York Mellon.
"It comes back to the issue of ugly currencies. In terms of
dollar, sterling and euro, sterling comes second best."
Mellor said the euro could find decent support around the
September 2010 low of 81.43 pence and below that around 80.65
pence, near the summer 2010 trough.
Market players are likely to remain cautious ahead of
Italian and Spanish debt auctions next week that are seen as
those countries' first major refinancing tests of 2012.
Analysts said many investors preferred to invest in UK
rather than euro zone government debt, boosting sterling, given
UK deficit-cutting austerity measures that are already in place
and the Bank of England's independent monetary policy.
There was solid demand at UK gilt auctions earlier in the
week, and BoE data also showed foreign investors increased their
gilt holdings by 16.3 billion pounds in November, the largest
monthly rise since September 2008.
VULNERABLE VS DOLLAR
Although the pound was buoyant versus the euro, some
strategists said it had potential to weaken against the dollar.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT are forecast to show
150,000 jobs added, and a stronger-than-expected number could
prompt investors to buy the greenback on the view U.S. economic
activity is picking up faster than in the UK.
Sterling was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.5494. Technical analysts said a break below the 21-day
moving average around $1.5562 the previous day had left the
pound vulnerable to a test of $1.54.
"If there is a strong number relative to expectations we
could see further downside in cable because people would see the
U.S. economy as doing better than the European economy in
general. We shouldn't forget the UK is part of Europe," said
Paul Robinson, head of European FX research at Barclays Capital.
Morgan Stanley strategists said Friday's weak house price
data added to the overall picture of a fragile UK economy and
lowered the stop loss on their short sterling/dollar trade to
$1.5585, with a target of $1.5280.