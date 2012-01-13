* Pound edges up vs euro as Italy debt sale disappoints
* Off 2-week low but more falls possible near-term
* Worries about more BoE QE, recession risks weigh
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 13 Sterling rose against the
euro on Friday, coming off an earlier two-week low after an
Italian debt auction that saw reasonable demand but did not
match the stellar sale of Spanish bonds the previous day.
However, analysts said the pound could come under pressure
in the near term as expectations grow that the Bank of England
will ease monetary policy further and worries increase that the
UK economy may be heading towards recession.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at 83.32 pence,
off an earlier two-week high of 83.76 pence which came as
pessimism about the euro zone debt crisis calmed, encouraging
investors to trim hefty short positions in the currency.
The single currency dipped broadly as Italy sold 4.75
billion euros in debt but failed to attract the level of demand
that had been expected.
"I favour euro/sterling heading higher in the near-term on a
combination of the European situation appearing to be a little
better, short-covering and a focus on the fact that the UK is
flirting with recession," said Michael Derks, strategist at
FXPro.
However, it held just above technical support around 83.30
pence, with 83.33 pence roughly equal to the 1.20 euro per pound
level, and stayed comfortably above a 16-month low of
82.22 pence hit at the start of this week.
On Thursday, the Bank of England left interest rates and its
quantitative easing target unchanged, with some having seen a
risk of policymakers announcing more QE earlier than the widely
expected February to aid the fragile economy.
By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
was more upbeat on Thursday, saying the bank's flood of cheap
three-year loans was supporting morale across the euro zone.
"We note that the euro/sterling rebound has breached down
trendline resistance, suggesting scope for some further
near-term gains," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note,
adding they expect more QE from the BoE next month.
They believe sterling is "vulnerable" and "exposed to a more
significant decline", having put in a more mixed performance
since the beginning of the year while the euro clearly
underperformed.
Sentiment towards the pound was knocked after unexpectedly
weak industrial production on Thursday added to concerns the UK
could slip into recession and fuelled expectations the BoE will
ease monetary policy further.
Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5342,
above a three-month low of $1.5279 hit on Thursday. It was off
the day's high of $1.5410, with traders citing selling above
$1.5400 and technical resistance seen at $1.5420-40.
A break below Thursday's low could see it drop below the
2011 low of $1.5270 to mark its weakest since late July 2010.
Expectations for more QE were lifted by data on Friday
showing British factory gate inflation fell more than expected
in December, adding credence to the BoE's forecast that
inflation will fall sharply this year.