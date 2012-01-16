(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Downgrades hit risk sentiment, drag on sterling vs dollar
* Technical resistance seen just below $1.52 in cable
* Sterling near 16-mth high vs euro, gilt flows support
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 16 Sterling traded within
sight of a near 18-month low against the dollar on Monday and
looked likely to stay subdued as investors concerned about the
implications of mass euro zone sovereign downgrades favoured the
safe haven U.S. currency.
The pound was firm against the euro, however, and hovered
close to a 16-month high as the downgrades coupled with fresh
concerns about a Greek debt default weighed broadly on the
single currency.
With no UK data scheduled for release on Monday, analysts
said the pound's performance was likely to be dominated by
developments in the euro zone.
A further dip in risk appetite could see sterling test 82.22
pence against the troubled euro, its highest level since
September 2010, while slumping along with other perceived
riskier currencies against the dollar.
Sterling was almost flat against the dollar at
$1.5307, holding above Friday's trough of $1.5234, its lowest
level since July 2010. Traders cited some supportive bids from
Middle East investors. The euro was also flat
against sterling at 82.67 pence.
"If we were to see the start of a downward spiral, and any
further loss of confidence in the euro zone started to
materialise, that would have a broader negative impact for the
euro and riskier currencies in general," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
rating of nine euro zone countries including France and Austria
after the close of London markets on Friday.
The news came as negotiations between Greece and private
creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a
messy Greek default.
Market players said the currency impact could have been
greater but as S&P was following through on a warning made in
December, much of the move was already priced in.
Hardman said he expected the pound to underperform the
dollar and the Japanese yen if risk sentiment deteriorated
further. Strong technical resistance in sterling against the
dollar comes in just below $1.52, the 61.8 percent retracement
of the May 2010 to May 2011 move from around $1.4230 to $1.6745.
UK GILTS BENEFIT
Sterling has benefited from safe-haven flows as bond market
investors reduced exposure to euro zone government debt and
bought UK gilts instead. The yield on British 10-year gilts fell
to within a whisker of a new record low on Monday after the S&P
downgrade reduced the pool of European triple-A rated
sovereigns.
But some strategists said the fact that Germany, the euro
zone's largest economy, was not downgraded could prompt some of
those flows to be diverted into Bunds and remove a pillar of
support for the pound.
Overall, market players said more instability in the euro
zone, the UK's largest trading partner, could spell trouble for
sterling against both the dollar and euro.
"This is just a reminder that the UK is intrinsically tied
into what happens in Europe. Bad news for Europe is not good
news for the UK," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at
Investec Bank PLC.
"I think the pound will hold on reasonably well this week
but sterling/dollar will ultimately continue tracking
euro/dollar lower. In the short-to-medium term the UK may
benefit a little bit from being a triple-A rated sovereign but I
think that will be called into question during 2012 as well."
Latest data showed currency speculators increased bets
against the pound, boosting their net sterling short position to
35,853 contracts.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)