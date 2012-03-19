(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)

* Sterling hits 1-mth high vs euro, UK outlook supports

* GBPUSD breaks through key resistance at $1.5681

* Markets brace for CPI data, BoE minutes, budget this week

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 19 Sterling climbed to a one-month high against the euro on Monday on reported demand from long-term investors, with those gains helping push the pound to a 13-month peak against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

Strategists said a recent run of improved UK data was helping support the pound, with investors expecting marginally less dovish Bank of England minutes on Wednesday and few negative surprises in the annual UK budget.

The euro, which dominates sterling's trade-weighted basket, fell around 0.3 percent against the pound to 82.85 pence, its lowest level since Feb. 16. Traders reported euro selling by a U.S. custodial bank but said there were supportive bids around 82.80 to 82.85 pence.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 81.8 according to BoE data, its highest level since February 2011. The pound also hovered near a nine-month high against the yen, trading at 132.16 yen.

"There could be a slightly less dovish tinge to the MPC (monetary policy committee minutes) and in the budget there is no real reason to downgrade growth again. We have got stability coming through in the data released this year," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"From that point of view sterling has seen a better tone."

Less dovish BoE minutes may reduce expectations the central bank will resort to another round of asset purchasing to boost the economy. Quantitative easing (QE) is considered to be negative for a currency as it involves flooding to economy with cash to stimulate growth, which can crimp demand.

Morgan Stanley strategists said the euro could come under further pressure against the pound if the government used the budget to reduce the highest income tax rate and the corporate tax rate, which may increase incentives to invest in the UK.

The bank recommended selling the euro at 83.10 pence, with a target of 81.40 and a stop at 83.90 pence.

Sterling rose around 0.4 percent against the dollar to a session high of $1.5891 after stop loss orders were triggered on the break of the 200-day moving average at $1.5861, previously seen as a key resistance level.

The rally extended gains from Friday when slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted the pound against the dollar. Technical strategists said a sustained break above $1.5861 could open the door to a test of the February peak just below $1.60.

An absence of UK data on Monday meant market players' next focus was Tuesday's consumer price inflation data, expected to show annual inflation easing slightly.

"If inflation pressures are easing there could be scope for more QE. That said, if inflation is holding up I do not think that will impact too much on the BoE's view for QE as there will also be focus on recent economic data from the UK," said Jennifer Hau, currency strategist at Lloyds Bank. (editing by Ron Askew)